Iran in attempts to move fixtures to Mexico for 2026 FIFA football world cup

Iran football federation is in active conversation with FIFA to alter their playing venues from the United States to Mexico amid President Donald Trump saying he cannot assure safety for the Iranian players who will be travelling to the United States to participate in the showpiece event.

“When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure ​the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” said Taj in ⁠a post on the Iranian football ‌president Mehdi Taj.

“We are negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s World Cup matches in Mexico,” Taj said on the Iranian embassy in Mexico’s X account. Soccer’s ​global governing body FIFA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.