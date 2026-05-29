IPL’s anti-graft unit warns against use of smart glasses in restricted zones

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The IPL’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) has issued a fresh advisory to players and support staff in the ongoing edition of the T20 league, warning against the use of smart glasses, sunglasses and goggles equipped with communication and recording technology inside restricted areas on match days, The Indian Express has learnt.
Sources said the ACSU, which is responsible for monitoring integrity, preventing spot-fixing and enforcing security protocols in the league, has informed the BCCI that several companies are actively marketing and selling smart eyewear products to players and team personnel participating in the IPL.
According to sources, the ACSU flagged that these smart devices are capable of live-streaming, sending and receiving text messages, and making audio and video calls through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks, raising concerns over unauthorised communication and potential misuse during matches.
Under the IPL’s Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) Minimum Standards, such devices have been classified as “Audio/Video Recording Devices” and “Communication Devices”.
The ACSU has reiterated that possession or use of smart glasses and similar wearable technology is strictly prohibited inside the PMOA. Players and support staff have been instructed to deposit such devices with Security Liaison Officers, along with their mobile phones and smart watches, before entering restricted zones on match days. Sources said failure to comply would amount to a breach of PMOA protocols and could invite penalties under operational regulations.
“With wearable technology becoming more sophisticated and concerns growing over covert communication methods, the ACSU’s latest crackdown underlines the league’s attempt to stay ahead of evolving integrity risks during one of world cricket’s most commercially significant tournaments,” sources said.
The latest directive comes amid a series of heightened vigilance measures introduced by ACSU during the current season.
On May 8, The Indian Express reported that the unit had flagged the presence of unauthorised persons in team dug-outs following which the BCCI sent an advisory to all IPL teams and called a meeting of CEOs of all franchises to remind them of the protocol.
Sources said the ACSU had specifically raised concerns about individuals attempting to loiter near dugouts and hospitality areas to initiate informal contact with players and support staff. Teams were advised to ensure that net bowlers, logistics staff, throwdown specialists and other temporary personnel remained within approved access protocols and did not carry unauthorised communication devices into sensitive areas.
The ACSU had also recently flagged concerns over vaping and smoking-related transgressions involving players and team members in and around restricted venues.
Sources told The Indian Express that teams have been advised to minimise unnecessary movement around hotel perimeters and public access points, considered vulnerable from an anti-corruption surveillance perspective.
The ACSU has long viewed informal gathering spots, including hotel lobbies, cafes, smoking zones and post-match hospitality areas, as potential points of contact for bookmakers and unauthorised agents.
Ahead of IPL 2026, players were repeatedly warned against accepting gifts, participating in undisclosed commercial engagements and engaging with unknown individuals through social media platforms or private events.
The IPL’s anti-corruption framework has steadily evolved since the 2013 spot-fixing scandal that triggered sweeping reforms in player monitoring and tournament security. Over the years, the ACSU has expanded surveillance around team hotels, dressing rooms, practice venues and dugouts.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.