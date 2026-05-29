IPL’s anti-graft unit warns against use of smart glasses in restricted zones

The latest directive comes amid a series of heightened vigilance measures introduced by ACSU during the current season.

The IPL’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) has issued a fresh advisory to players and support staff in the ongoing edition of the T20 league, warning against the use of smart glasses, sunglasses and goggles equipped with communication and recording technology inside restricted areas on match days, The Indian Express has learnt.

Sources said the ACSU, which is responsible for monitoring integrity, preventing spot-fixing and enforcing security protocols in the league, has informed the BCCI that several companies are actively marketing and selling smart eyewear products to players and team personnel participating in the IPL.

According to sources, the ACSU flagged that these smart devices are capable of live-streaming, sending and receiving text messages, and making audio and video calls through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks, raising concerns over unauthorised communication and potential misuse during matches.