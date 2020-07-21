With ICC deferring T20 World Cup to 2021, IPL gets a window

The UAE is preferred as a host for IPL because both Emirates and Etihad have started regular flights. (Source: File) The UAE is preferred as a host for IPL because both Emirates and Etihad have started regular flights. (Source: File)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday postponed the 2020 T20 World Cup that was scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November. The postponement paves the way for the BCCI to organise this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) during those months, likely in the United Arab Emirates. It is learnt that the Indian board will now approach Union Home Minister Amit Shah for approval. As per the ICC release, “disruption caused by COVID-19” forced the T20 World Cup postponement.

According to a BCCI functionary, following the postponement, the Indian board will first write to the Home Ministry, seeking approval to hold the IPL in India. As per protocol, the BCCI has to write to the Sports Ministry, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Home Ministry. But at the moment, the Home Ministry is taking all Covid-related decisions in consultation with the Health Ministry.

However, because of the coronavirus spread in the country, the BCCI is not hopeful of getting the go-ahead to organise the tournament in India. As the board functionary said, having it in the UAE “shouldn’t be a problem”, for the curve has flattened considerably in the Emirates. He informed that BCCI office-bearers will seek an audience with the Home Minister sometime next week.

According to BCCI sources, another reason why the UAE is preferred is that both Emirates airline and Etihad Airways have started regular flights while in India, only Air India is doing so at the moment. Also, the UAE doesn’t have a 14-day quarantine rule. Downloading the ALHOSN UAE app – “the official integrated digital platform for COVID-19 tests in the UAE” – would suffice.

The BCCI seems to be keeping the IPL franchises abreast of the developments. As a franchise official said, at least four teams – Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals – have already started planning for an IPL in the UAE. “Before that, we want a three-week camp at a remote place in India which falls under green zone,” said the franchise official.

IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel, meanwhile, aimed a dig at the ICC for delaying the announcement. “They (ICC) should have called off the World Cup much earlier. I don’t know why they delayed. They should have given all the (Member) boards enough time to make their own programmes… Bilateral programmes, even for us, IPL we could have planned much earlier,” Patel told The Indian Express.

He informed that the BCCI hasn’t fixed any dates for the IPL, and a decision will be taken in the next Governing Council meeting. “We will have a Governing Council meeting in about a week or so and accordingly, we will finalise the dates and the arrangements to be made for the IPL. We are waiting for the government’s permission (to hold it in the UAE). We will (formally) inform the franchises (in due course). Now that the World Cup is called off, things will start moving,” said the former India middle-order batsman.

Earlier this year, the Indian board had deferred the IPL indefinitely because of the Covid-induced lockdown. Last week, during the Apex Council meeting, however, the BCCI office-bearers told the members that the IPL would be held, subject to the postponement of the T20 World Cup, and the Indian government’s approval.

On Monday, at the global body’s IBC Board (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC) meeting, the decision to postpone this year’s T20 World Cup was finalised. With hosts Cricket Australia calling the organisation of this year’s event “unrealistic”, the postponement was expected. The global body has marked two windows to hold the postponed event. As per an ICC release, back-to-back T20 World Cups will be held in 2021 and 2022, but with an eye on the pandemic, the game’s governing body hasn’t taken a call on the sequence with regards to host nations.

India was originally scheduled to host next year’s T20 World Cup, but following the postponement, this can change.

