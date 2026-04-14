IPL vs PSL debate: ‘Comparison karne wale bewakoof hein…Churan bikhta hai na! IPL pe sawal kardo woh simple highlight ho jata hai,’ says Basit Ali

The Indian Premier League started in 2008 and is considered one of the best leagues in world cricket, not only generating a lucrative amount of money to the franchises involved, but also to the board and players. India’s neighbours, too, have launched their own franchise league in the form of the Pakistan Super League in 2016. Although there have not been many occasions, both leagues have coincided for major portions. The scheduling has been such that players can play both leagues. However, players where definetly presented with a challenge to pick the league they want to play this year as PSL started on March 26, while IPL started a couple of days later on March 28. Since the overlapping of dates, there has been constant comparison between leagues.

During the Game Plan YouTube show, when former cricketer Basit Ali was asked his view on the comparison between the leagues, he did not mince his words. “Comparison karne wale bewakoof hein, (Those who compare are stupid)” Ali said.

Churan bikhta hai na! IPL pe sawal kardo, woh simple highlight ho jata hai. India mein aap Pakistan ke baare mein baat nahi kar sakte. Waha pe churan nahi bikta. (Powder can be sold if you ask about IPL, you get highlighted, but conversely, you cannot talk about Pakistan in India, where the powder cannot be sold.)

Earlier, South African cricketer Rilee Rossouw gave his view on both leagues, which added further fuel to the debate. “Both leagues have their pros and cons. IPL is a very long tournament, and PSL is a much more compact tournament where the competition is a lot more fierce,” the middle-order batter said. “IPL obviously has the whole Bollywood backing it, so it’s a lot more of a movie than actual cricket.”

Steve Smith, who is playing his first PSL in the league, said: “This is my first time experiencing the PSL. So far, it’s been fabulous. We’ve played some obviously really good cricket so far.”

Islamabad United coach Jacob Oram too has shared his view. “It’s nice to come here to Pakistan and enjoy a great couple of first weeks. And I’m looking forward to the rest of the tournament over the next couple of weeks as well. This is my first coaching experience in the PSL, and I’m really enjoying it. The Islamabad United setup, from the staff to the players, has been very welcoming,” Oram said.

“I would have loved to see crowds here for the atmosphere, but I understand the situation. Everything else is very well managed and well looked after. Overall, it’s been a great experience so far, and we’re very happy to be here,” he added.