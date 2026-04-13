Why did the venues of April 26 and May 21 IPL matches between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans get swapped?

The venues of the two fixtures between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, scheduled for April 26 and May 21, have been swapped, as per the Indian Premier League. (CREIMAS)

The venues of the two fixtures between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, scheduled for April 26 and May 21, have been swapped, as per the Indian Premier League. The change was necessitated because of the municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat scheduled on April 26, 2026.

So now, the afternoon fixture between GT and CSK which was supposed to be played on April 26 at Ahmedabad will take place in Chennai while the reverse fixture on May 21 that was a 7.30 game and originally supposed to happen in Chennai will now be played at Ahmedabad.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces a revision in the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.The afternoon fixture between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, originally scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on April 26, 2026, will now be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, with the match starting at 03:30 PM IST,” the league announced on Monday.