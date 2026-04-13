Why did the venues of April 26 and May 21 IPL matches between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans get swapped?

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The venues of the two fixtures between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, scheduled for April 26 and May 21, have been swapped, as per the Indian Premier League. The change was necessitated because of the municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat scheduled on April 26, 2026.
So now, the afternoon fixture between GT and CSK which was supposed to be played on April 26 at Ahmedabad will take place in Chennai while the reverse fixture on May 21 that was a 7.30 game and originally supposed to happen in Chennai will now be played at Ahmedabad.
“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces a revision in the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.The afternoon fixture between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, originally scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on April 26, 2026, will now be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, with the match starting at 03:30 PM IST,” the league announced on Monday.
🚨 NEWS 🚨@gujarat_titans – @ChennaiIPL fixtures swapped for April 26 and May 21, owing to municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat!
More Details 🔽 | #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaashttps://t.co/xDibwhhT8C
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2026
“Accordingly, the reverse fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, scheduled to be played on May 21, 2026 in the evening, will now be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, with the match set to begin at 07:30 PM IST. The change has been necessitated in view of the municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat scheduled on April 26, 2026,” the release added.
Chennai Super Kings haven’t had the ideal start to the IPL season, having lost the first three of their matches against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They finally won their fourth match against Delhi Capitals, going up from the 10th position to the 9th. They’ll next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday in a battle of the laggards.
Gujarat Titans have fared better after a disappointing start where they lost to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. They returned to winning ways against Delhi Capitals and maintained the momentum against Lucknow Super Giants. They are currently 5th and will play next against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 17.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.