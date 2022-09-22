scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

IPL to return to its old home and away format in 2023, confirms Sourav Ganguly

The IPL has been held at only a few venues since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 as the lucrative league unfolded behind close doors across three venues in UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2023, IPL, IPL in India, IPL in UAE, Indian Premier League, Sourav Ganguly, BCCIGujarat Titans have won the IPL 2022. IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will return to its original, pre-COVID-19, home-and-away format from the 2023 season, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has conveyed to the Board’s affiliated state units.

The IPL has been held at only a few venues since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 as the lucrative league unfolded behind close doors across three venues in UAE — Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

In 2021 too, the tournament was held across four venues — Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai.

However, with the pandemic under control, the cash-rich league will return to its old format in which each team plays one home and one away match.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

“The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues,” read a Ganguly’s note to state units.

IPL IPL Trophy 2022. (FILE)

The note gave them a “snapshot” of the ongoing domestic season.

The BCCI is conducting a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020 and all multi-day tournaments will also return to the traditional home and away format.

Advertisement

Expecting Women’s IPL to to start early next year

The BCCI is also working to host the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated Women’s IPL early next year.

PTI had last month reported that the tournament is likely to take place in March after the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Advertisement

“The BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited Women’s IPL. We are expecting to start the first season early next year,” Ganguly wrote in the letter dated September 20.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The Women’s IPL is expected to raise the standard of women’s cricket in India.

Besides the the Women’s IPL, the BCCI is also launching a girls under-15 ODI tournament.

“We are glad to introduce a girls U15 One Day tournament from this season. Women’s cricket has seen phenomenal growth across the world and our national team has been performing well. This new tournament will create a pathway for our young girls to play at the national and international level,” Ganguly wrote.

The inaugural women’s under-15 event will be played from December 26 to January 12 across five venues — Bangalore, Ranchi, Rajkot, Indore, Raipur, Pune.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 01:39:46 pm
Next Story

2002 Naroda Gam riots: Court relaxes bail condition for Maya Kodnani again, allows retrieval of passport for renewal

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia defeat India by 4 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 22: Latest News