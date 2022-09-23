scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

IPL to return to home and away format from next season: Ganguly

In a letter to all state units, Ganguly also stated that the board will be starting a girls' u15 one day tournament.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (File)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly has informed all state association members that next season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played on home and away basis, signalling an end to Covid-related restrictions in cricket.

“The Indian cricketing season 2022-23 has started, and I am happy to share with you that we are going back to normalcy. You must be aware that this year we will be having the as-usual full-fledged domestic season for all age groups and the games will be hosted all over the country. I am sure the pandemic is behind us, and we all now look forward to a more certain future,” Ganguly said in his letter.

Ganguly also added: “The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues. The BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited Women’s IPL. We are expecting to start the first season early next year.”

This season the board will have two editions of the Irani Cup. Saurashtra, who were the Ranji Trophy champions in 2019-20 season will take on Rest of India at Rajkot from October 1-5. Madhya Pradesh who won their maiden Ranji Trophy Championship in the 2021-22 season by beating Mumbai will play the second Irani Cup game from March 1 to 5 in Indore.

Ganguly also said the u15 one dayers for girls would be a stepping stone for cricketers. “We are glad to introduce a u15 one day tournament for girls from this season. Women’s cricket has seen phenomenal growth across the world and our national team has been performing well. This new tournament will create a pathway for our young girls to play at the national and international level,” Ganguly wrote.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 09:33:04 am
Sep 23: Latest News