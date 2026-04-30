Former India player says IPL teams have figured out Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim believes that Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya needs to bring a change about his batting and that teams are following a template when bowling to him.

Pandya scored 31 from 15 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday but Karim felt that the Indian all-rounder could do more and that bowlers were figuring out ways to limit him.

“The opposition bowlers have worked out a plan for him. Very few deliveries are bowled in the slot for him. The pressure of leading MI, the pressure of the team not doing well, all that is weighing heavily on him. If you look at the other [top] batters, all of them have reinvented their game. They have become multi-dimensional. They have worked hard on their game. Hardik needs to do that,” said Karim to ESPNCricinfo.