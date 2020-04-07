David Warner to Dale Steyn: Hyderabad edge Bangalore with assist from a foreign hand

<em>The 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) was originally scheduled to kick off on March 29. The spread of the <a href=”https://indianexpress.com/about/coronavirus/”>COVID-19</a> virus has resulted in an indefinite postponement with the possibility of it being cancelled. So we’re reliving some of the best clashes between the franchises and standout performances. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was set to be the blockbuster match of the day (April 6) as per the original schedule.</em>

As per the original schedule David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would have locked horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While Hyderabad have won the league twice (in 2009 and 2016), RCB has never won the tournament, something that has rankled.

In the previous edition of the tournament, SRH finished fourth with six wins in 14 matches, while RCB finished at the bottom of the points table with five wins.

Head-to-Head:

RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with team mates acknowledges the crowd. (PTI/File Photo) RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with team mates acknowledges the crowd. (PTI/File Photo)

Bangalore played 11 matches against the erstwhile Deccan Chargers, of which RCB won five and the Chargers six.

Bangalore has now played 15 times against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with SRH beating them eight times. One game in 2017 was abandoned.

Here are the memorable clashes between the two sides:

2008: Praveen Kumar shines

It was on May 3, 2008 that Royal Challengers Bangalore and the team formerly known as Deccan Chargers clashed. The contest lasted till the final ball of the match as the Bangalore unit beat Hyderabad by a narrow margin of three runs. Praveen Kumar was picked as man of the match for his economical bowling, in which he took the wickets of VVS Laxman, Herschelle Gibbs and Shahid Afridi.

Electing to field first, the Chargers restricted Bangalore to a paltry 156/8, with Wasim Jaffer top-scoring with a 37-ball 44. In response, the Chargers got off to a poor start, losing two early wickets. A solid 96-run partnership between Laxman and Rohit Sharma brought the Chargers back in the game. However, after Sharma’s dismissal, the Chargers lost three wickets for five runs, which included the set Laxman.

Needing 20 in the final over, Sanjay Bangar almost snatched a victory for the Chargers, slamming Anil Kumble for consecutive sixes in the third and fourth ball. But in the end they could manage only 16 with the Chargers finishing at 153/6.

2010: Chargers beat Bangalore in high-scoring contest thanks to Suman

Twin fifties by Jacques Kallis and Virat Kohli helped Bangalore post a stiff 184/6. Undaunted by the total, Andhra Pradesh batsman Tirumalasetti Suman played an unbeaten knock of 78 in 37 deliveries to guide his side to victory. His inning was well-crafted with plenty of boundaries and singles, and was supported ably by former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who scored 53 in just 24 balls.

2012: South African teammates rescue the Chargers

A low-scoring affair, but a memorable one thanks to the efforts of two South African players. RCB restricted the Chargers to just 132/7, with JP Duminy scoring 74 in 53 balls.

Defending the low total, Dale Steyn ripped through the Bangalore team. In his four overs, Steyn gave just eight runs and dismissed the dangerous Chris Gayle and Tillakaratne Dilshan at the top of the batting order. Then he returned to dismiss the potentially dangerous Zaheer Khan, and RCB finished at 123/9 in their 20 overs.

2013: Vinay Kumar is RCB’s hero, then its downfall

Vinay Kumar managed to take game into Super Overs after defending seven runs in the last over the game. Having scored 130 runs, Bengalore had held the renamed Sunrisers Hyderabad to a draw.

As per the rules, SRH came out to bat again and not surprisingly, the ball was handed to Kumar. But this time he went for 19 runs in one over, thanks to two imperious sixes by Cameron White. SRH’s pace spearhead Steyn was given the responsibility of defending 20 and with his experience he did it rather comfortably. RCB fell five runs short to lose the match.

2019: Warner-Bairstow openers demolish RCB

SRH batsman David Warner celebrates after reaching his century against RCB at SRH batsman David Warner celebrates after reaching his century against RCB at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. (PTI/File Photo)

A fresh-from-exile David Warner and Jonny Bairstow smashed huge centuries to help Hyderabad post a gigantic 231/2 in the first inning. The opening pair added 185, which is the highest opening stand in the history of the league. While Warner reached his century in the last over of the match, Bairstow did so in the 16th. Bairstow was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the next over, after having smashed 114 off 56. Bairstow’s ton was the third by an Englishman in the IPL.

Then Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who was in the playing XI in place of Kane Williamson, took four wickets and gave away just 11 runs in his four overs. Aided by Sandeep Sharma’s three-wicket haul, Hyderabad bundled out RCB for just 113.

Other key performances

2010: Anil Kumble dismantles Hyderabad

After electing to bat first, the decision backfired for the Chargers when they were bundled out for 82 in just 18.3 overs thanks to Anil Kumble. The former Indian captain took four wickets in just 21 balls. Bangalore chased down the target quite comfortably with more than six overs to spare.

2012: Mr 360 takes the centrestage

In a match which saw Shikhar Dhawan and Tillakaratne Dilshan notch 70-plus scores, it was AB de Villiers who made a lasting impact with an unbeaten knock of 47 from just 17 balls. His inning included five fours and three sixes helping Bangalore to the 182-run target with an over to spare.

