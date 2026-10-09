BCCI invited IPL stakeholders to lay down plans for IPL’s 20th edition in 2027

The IPL will be entering its 20th edition in 2027 and the board wants to hear out all stakeholders. (File)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called a joint meeting of all the stakeholders on October 15 in Mumbai to review any issues from past seasons.

The IPL will be entering its 20th edition in 2027 and the board wants to hear out all stakeholders. In an email to state associations, franchise owners and CEO of the board, the broadcasters, the board invited each one to put up their views.

“As the League approaches its landmark 20th season in 2027, the BCCI proposes to convene a joint meeting of all key stakeholders, namely the State Associations that hosted IPL matches, the Franchise Owners and their Chief Executive Officers, and the Broadcasters. The meeting is intended to review the issues and learnings from past seasons, address any concerns, and deliberate on the planning and coordination for the 2027 season,” BCCI secretary Devajit Sakia wrote in a letter assessed by The Indian Express.