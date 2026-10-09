BCCI invited IPL stakeholders to lay down plans for IPL’s 20th edition in 2027

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called a joint meeting of all the stakeholders on October 15 in Mumbai to review any issues from past seasons.
The IPL will be entering its 20th edition in 2027 and the board wants to hear out all stakeholders. In an email to state associations, franchise owners and CEO of the board, the broadcasters, the board invited each one to put up their views.
“As the League approaches its landmark 20th season in 2027, the BCCI proposes to convene a joint meeting of all key stakeholders, namely the State Associations that hosted IPL matches, the Franchise Owners and their Chief Executive Officers, and the Broadcasters. The meeting is intended to review the issues and learnings from past seasons, address any concerns, and deliberate on the planning and coordination for the 2027 season,” BCCI secretary Devajit Sakia wrote in a letter assessed by The Indian Express.
After many years, the board had called representatives of the state associations and has sought their views as well. Earlier, the Indian board used to call only franchise representatives to discuss the forthcoming season. “The State Associations play a central role in the successful staging of the League, and your perspective on matters of hosting, venue operations and match-day co-ordination will be of great value to these deliberations,” the letter reads.
The Indian board plans to celebrate 20 years of its flagship T20 franchise cricket in a grand way and a presentation was made for the same during BCCI’s annual general body meeting held last month in Mumbai.
Apart from this, in the coming weeks, the BCCI is also likely to take a call on the Impact Player rule which has faced criticism from various quarters. Be it Indian captains or the coaches in different franchises have given a thumbs down to the Impact Player rule. A call is expected to be taken before the retention deadline is announced ahead of the mini-auction that is likely to take place in the last week of December.
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