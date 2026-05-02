Sixes rain at Wankhede Stadium, but MI no longer set the pace
Wankhede Stadium is witnessing a six-hitting boom this IPL, but for Mumbai Indians the run-fest carries an irony: the venue that once magnified their dominance now shows how their old power advantage has narrowed.
The Mumbai Indians are among the few teams that have scrambled to stay relevant in the IPL’s Impact Sub era. In the last three weeks, their home fortress, Wankhede Stadium, showed how much has changed since the previous decade, when they dominated the field.
They were the undisputed sixer kings between 2013 and 2020, winning five titles in eight years – a whopping 891 maximums, a big hit every 16.6 deliveries. MI weren’t the fastest starters in the Powerplay in that period, but their firepower ensured middle and death-overs hitting that separated them from the rest.
Earlier this month, the relatively high-scoring Wankhede witnessed a 240-plus score when Royal Challengers Bengaluru decimated the MI attack. The hosts fell short by 18 runs but responded with their highest score at the venue.
A 243-run total was once a jackpot. On Wednesday, it was scarcely enough to stop Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have been at the forefront of a bewildering revolution that has even pushed the might of five-time winners MI to middling grounds.
The striking at Wankhede has been unprecedented this season, with 10.3 runs flowing every over, a sharp uptick from the previous best of 9.59 rpo in 2023. A six has flown every 9.5 deliveries in the five matches at the ground so far this year.
This fever has spread to nearly every venue, save for a few that still hold desi values in slow turn and tacky pitches. At the end of 41 games of IPL 2026, six of the traditional home venues of the 10 teams possess a 150-plus strike rate. That translates to at least nine runs per over on average in over 73 per cent of games so far, making sky-high totals likely almost every evening. While eight of the 16 total 250-plus scores emerged in the 2024 season, the mark has already been breached five times this year.
The collective batting strike rate in an IPL season surpassed 140 (8.4 runs per over) for the first time in 2023, the first season involving the Impact Sub. The extra batter raised scoring rates exponentially in 2024, when the tournament batting strike rate was clocked over 150 in 72 matches. 1260 sixes were smashed with a big hit coming every 13 deliveries.
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The ceiling was raised further when 1291 sixes (12.79 bp6) were struck in 73 games last year, during which the batters held a 152.39 strike rate. If the energies in the pitches last another month, it is likely that the batting strike rate would have extended by a fair degree for a third successive year.
IPL since Impact Sub
Matches
Runs per over
Sixes
Balls per six
2023
74
8.5
1124
15.33
2024
72
9.03
1260
12.99
2025
73
9.14
1291
12.76
2026
41
9.33
749
12.15
With par scores shattered at most venues, MI was the latest casualty of the new, unrelenting chasing order in the league. A shift in this regard was experienced at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, one of the fastest-scoring IPL venues, when Delhi Capitals’ defence of their highest-ever total turned a miserable affair against the Punjab Kings. During their 264-run heist, Punjab bettered their own T20 world record for the highest successful chase by two runs, pushing every possible corner of batting in steady quantums each passing day.
Powerplay carnage
The catalyst for this carnage has been observed in the Powerplays, the 36-ball passage that has turned on manic scoring rates. Top-order batters have now almost replaced the effect of a world-class bowling attack in influencing how teams shape up towards the Playoffs.
Consequently, the only four teams that hold a sub-150 Powerplay strike rate this season occupy the bottom spots in the standings. Meanwhile, Powerplay leaders Punjab (197.62), Rajasthan Royals (189.20), SRH (182.72) and RCB (163.54) occupy the qualifying spots halfway through the edition.
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Armed with middle orders that can then relay the blitzkrieg through the rest of the innings, the notion of ‘safe’ scores has escaped the dugouts.
Even venues that have desisted from change are unravelling. The spin cauldron of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has opened to quicker scoring, the strike rate moving up to 150 from 133 in the last two years.
Similarly, Punjab’s Mullanpur venue has witnessed gains by 36 runs, up to 169 from 133 back in 2024. The feeling that has left champions and top bowlers scrambling for alternatives is fast becoming the ubiquitous codeword of IPL cricket across the country.
Lalith Kalidas is a Senior Sub-Editor with the sports team at The Indian Express (digital), where he specializes in cricket coverage.
Based on his profile and recent work, here are the key details about him:
Professional Background
Role: He works with the online sports desk, focusing primarily on the happenings in the cricket world, with a specific interest in India's domestic cricket circuit.
Expertise: He is known for data-driven stories and statistical analysis. He writes a weekly stats-based column titled 'Stats Corner'.
Experience: He has over five years of experience in sports journalism. Before joining The Indian Express in February 2024, he worked for Sportstar (part of The Hindu group).
Education: He holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from Madras Christian College.
Sports Background: He is a former cricketer who represented Kerala in state-level tournaments, which often informs his technical analysis of the game.
Notable Recent Work & Beats
Series Coverage: He has been extensively covering the India vs. South Africa series (2024–2025), including tactical breakdowns of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Abhishek Sharma.
Investigative Journalism: He recently authored a major investigative series for The Indian Express regarding the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP), exploring issues like "short-cuts" to the big leagues, dodgy records, and how a private firm took over the association.
Major Events: He was part of the team that covered the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India.
IPL Analysis: He provides in-depth coverage of the IPL auctions and the rise of uncapped players.
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