IPL: How Shreyas Iyer outgunned other big hitters to help PBKS successfully chase 220

Shreyas Iyer of Punjab Kings plays a shot during Match 17 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India, on April 11, 2026. (CREIMAS)
The Punjab juggernaut continues with back-to-back 200 chases as SRH slump to their third defeat in four games
Until the 14th over of their 220-run chase in Mullanpur, the Punjab Kings innings mirrored the Sunrisers’ effort from earlier in the evening. The openers had maximised the Powerplays before falling in succession, followed by a stark reflection on the scoring rates. The differences ended just about there, with skipper Shreyas Iyer (69 not out of 33 balls) ensuring that the dip was only momentary for his side.
In two overs where the short-ball was put to the test, Iyer flipped the probes from Harshal Patel and Eshan Malinga into a game-defining burst. He pummeled a typical Harshal slower-ball over deep square leg for six, setting off on a hot streak of 28 runs in seven balls that sealed the chase. Smiting the slingy Malinga off a similar length, 91 metres back over the deep mid-wicket stands, effectively stubbed the chase. Punjab would stroll home with seven balls to spare on a second 200-plus chase in succession. Loaded in the same code as their counterparts, Punjab openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya’s fifties had erased a hefty chunk of the chase, recording 93 in the first six overs. They peppered 18 boundaries between them, offering a smooth handover for Iyer to extend Punjab’s unbeaten run.
Oozing style and confidence 😎
Captain Shreyas Iyer took @PunjabKingsIPL towards victory with such delightful shots 🙌
The raging theme of the evening was the brutal Powerplay storm, which yielded nearly 45 per cent of the entire runs scored in the game.
The quality to dominate the phase continues to help Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma return to beat ignominies as a pair.
Iyer’s men had cues to pick up from SRH’s previous home game when a crafty Mohammad Shami’s slower-ball ploys plugged Head and Abhishek in 10 deliveries between them. When Abhishek followed a slash to the cover fence off a loose first delivery from Arshdeep Singh with a watchful push to the off-side, the signs of willingness to temper choices were glimpsed.
Another opening pair setting the stage alight 🔥
🎥 Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya with some sizzling ball-striking ⚡️
But two distinct 24-run overs in immediate succession would prevent the need for overt changes.
Arshdeep’s attempt to give his statemate a stiff test in their backyard was flattened by his own feeble deliveries. Two fours and as many 120 kph-ers blasted for sixes powered Abhishek back into overdrive, the memory of his first-ball duck from the previous game ditched conveniently.
Abhishek welcomed V Vysakh with a charge straight out of a video game for a six over extra cover. A balletic swing of the arms would send another ball soaring over long-off. Zooming past fifty in 18 balls with a six parried over long-on, Abhisek wrote 24 for the over with a hold-the-pose maximum down the ground at close. With Head conveniently reclined to pierce the gaps and Abhishek’s launchers powering the team past 100 in the Powerplay for the third time together. No team or pair has ever achieved this feat in T20s.
In the mood! 😌
🎥 Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head going BOOM early in New Chandigarh 👊
PBKS assistant coach James Hopes calls Shashank Singh the “circuit breaker”, a crisis man gifted with magical wrists. He had sent down only three overs in 33 games before for Punjab, but in the here and now, Shashank seemed like the apt fit to cut pace on the ball. He bowled after the Powerplay. Head went first, deceived by the slower one that consigned his catch to long on. Shashank then produced that valuable recall. Wafting an angled delivery across the turf, Shashank nipped Abhishek (74) out at deep cover, as it did against the same bowler back in 2024, his only wicket until this evening.
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An ingenious move and Punjab seamlessly assumed control. Jotted by a largely spotless seam rebound at the death, Hyderabad yielded only 28 from the last four overs of pace, unravelling more woes.
Lalith Kalidas is a Senior Sub-Editor with the sports team at The Indian Express (digital), where he specializes in cricket coverage.
Based on his profile and recent work, here are the key details about him:
Professional Background
Role: He works with the online sports desk, focusing primarily on the happenings in the cricket world, with a specific interest in India's domestic cricket circuit.
Expertise: He is known for data-driven stories and statistical analysis. He writes a weekly stats-based column titled 'Stats Corner'.
Experience: He has over five years of experience in sports journalism. Before joining The Indian Express in February 2024, he worked for Sportstar (part of The Hindu group).
Education: He holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from Madras Christian College.
Sports Background: He is a former cricketer who represented Kerala in state-level tournaments, which often informs his technical analysis of the game.
Notable Recent Work & Beats
Series Coverage: He has been extensively covering the India vs. South Africa series (2024–2025), including tactical breakdowns of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Abhishek Sharma.
Investigative Journalism: He recently authored a major investigative series for The Indian Express regarding the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP), exploring issues like "short-cuts" to the big leagues, dodgy records, and how a private firm took over the association.
Major Events: He was part of the team that covered the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India.
IPL Analysis: He provides in-depth coverage of the IPL auctions and the rise of uncapped players.
You can follow his latest articles and updates on his Indian Express profile page or via his social media links (X/Twitter and LinkedIn) listed there. ... Read More