IPL: How Shreyas Iyer outgunned other big hitters to help PBKS successfully chase 220

Shreyas Iyer of Punjab Kings plays a shot during Match 17 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India, on April 11, 2026. (CREIMAS)

The Punjab juggernaut continues with back-to-back 200 chases as SRH slump to their third defeat in four games

Until the 14th over of their 220-run chase in Mullanpur, the Punjab Kings innings mirrored the Sunrisers’ effort from earlier in the evening. The openers had maximised the Powerplays before falling in succession, followed by a stark reflection on the scoring rates. The differences ended just about there, with skipper Shreyas Iyer (69 not out of 33 balls) ensuring that the dip was only momentary for his side.

In two overs where the short-ball was put to the test, Iyer flipped the probes from Harshal Patel and Eshan Malinga into a game-defining burst. He pummeled a typical Harshal slower-ball over deep square leg for six, setting off on a hot streak of 28 runs in seven balls that sealed the chase. Smiting the slingy Malinga off a similar length, 91 metres back over the deep mid-wicket stands, effectively stubbed the chase. Punjab would stroll home with seven balls to spare on a second 200-plus chase in succession. Loaded in the same code as their counterparts, Punjab openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya’s fifties had erased a hefty chunk of the chase, recording 93 in the first six overs. They peppered 18 boundaries between them, offering a smooth handover for Iyer to extend Punjab’s unbeaten run.