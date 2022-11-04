scorecardresearch
IPL: Shikhar Dhawan named captain of Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan has been named captain of the Punjab Kings.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead Punjab Kings. (IPL)

Shikhar Dhawan will lead Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced on Friday.

Dhawan was roped in by PBKS in the last auction for a sum of Rs 8.25 crore.

The southpaw went on to score 460 runs in 14 games at an average of 38.33.

Dhawan will replace Mayank Agarwal as Punjab Kings captain. He will be the 14th captain for PBKS in 16 seasons.

The decision was taken at the franchise’s board meeting on Wednesday.

PBKS has also roped in Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach. Bayliss will be assisted by fellow Australian Brad Haddin.

