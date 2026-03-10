‘We will announce the first 20-day schedule of IPL in 2 or 3 days’: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia

With fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia provided an update on the same on Tuesday. “We will announce the first 20-day schedule of IPL in 2 or 3 days after considering the election dates in a few states and will announce the rest of the tournament schedule later,” Saikia said to ANI.

The 2026 IPL season will officially kick off on March 28, broadcaster Star Sports had confirmed on Sunday ahead of the India vs New Zealand ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.