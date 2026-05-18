IPL Scenarios: Is Sunrisers Hyderabad match a must-win for Chennai Super Kings?

The defeat of Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals couldn’t have come at a better time for Chennai Super Kings. Thanks to their favourable results on Sunday, the five-time champions have an opportunity to enter the top-four of the table for the first time this season, provided they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at their last home game on Monday.

Following their defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai are in a situation where both their last two matches are must-win fixtures. Now at fifth spot with 12 points, a win against the third-placed Hyderabad will help CSK push Punjab down and take the fourth spot. Should they win big, they can even leapfrog to third in the table. But even if they are not able to win big, taking four points from their remaining two games will give them a strong chance to qualify.