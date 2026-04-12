Sanju Samson is not far behind MS Dhoni when it comes to calmness, says CSK coach

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons compared Sanju Samson to MS Dhoni in terms of the calmness he brings to the setup. Samson, who arrived in CSK as part of a trade deal that saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran go to Rajasthan Royals, scored his first century in yellow against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, with his unbeaten 115 setting up the five-time IPL champions’ first win of the season.

From the time Samson made the switch, all eyes have been on him. Having come into the IPL after winning the Man of the Tournament award in the T20 World Cup, he started off on a quiet note. He had scores of 6, 7 and 9 in the three innings he played as Chennai suffered three successive defeats. However, on Saturday, he showed signs of rediscovering his old form. Though the start hasn’t been great, Simons said Samson had shown no signs of panic.