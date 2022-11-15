IPL retention and releases: CSK release Dwayne Bravo and SRH let go of skipper Kane Williamson

With the Indian Premier League mini auction slated on November 23 in Kochi, the 10 franchises have released a list of players who they will retain while the released players will go under the hammer.

Chennai Kings have released long serving player Dwayne Bravo while Sunrisers Hyderabad have let of of their captain Kane Williamson on Monday.

The day started with Mumbai Indians’ longstanding West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard announcing his retirement from the IPL, only to be drafted as the five-time champions’ batting coach.

In other big movements, Punjab Kings have released their last edition’s captain Mayank Agarwal, while West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians have released as many as 13 players, including Kieron Pollard, who announced retirement earlier in the day.

“It’s a very tough call. As far as retention is concerned and releasing of players, you know that CSK has always been very passionate with the players, and they have also been contributing to the franchise. It becomes very difficult for us to decide while releasing the players.

“The contribution they have made to CSK will always be cherished and we know that if there is an opportunity for any of them to come back, they will be back in CSK colours,” said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

As far as CSK’s captaincy is concerned, Kasi made it clear that their talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead the side.

“Everybody knows that Thalaiva (Dhoni) will lead the side and he will do his best and the team will do well,” he said.

Here are the lists of the retained and released players of all the 10 franchises:

Chennai Super Kings

Players retained: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati

Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagat Varma, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa (Retired)

Mumbai Indians

Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Verma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Kartiyeka Singh, Jason Behrendroff, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Akash Madwal

Players released: Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Tymal Mills, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Anmolpreet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players retained: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Players released: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

Delhi Capitals

Players retained: Rishabh Pant (C), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Players released: Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep Singh

Presenting 👉🏼 The 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐂 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐬 for #IPL2023 🔥 We will head into the #IPLAuction in pursuit of more talent to accompany them 🤝🏻#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/VDOSZflneG — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 15, 2022

Rajasthan Royals

Players retained: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

Players released: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players retained: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

Believe in the core! 12th Man Army, here are our 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 who will be a part of RCB’s #Classof2023!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/aQCnh2K66E — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 15, 2022

Players released: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford

Kolkata Knight Riders

Players retained: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

Players released: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

Gujarat Titans

Players retained: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

Players released: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

(With PTI inputs)