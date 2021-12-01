IPL 2022 Retention: Full list of retained players, full list of released players and money spent by IPL franchises

IPL 2022 Retention: Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore retained the services of Indian batsman Virat Kohli for the 2022 season while current champions Chennai Super Kings kept faith with MS Dhoni as the window closed on Tuesday.

Kohli was retained for a fee of 150 million Indian rupees ($2 million) while his team also signed on Mohammed Siraj and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, leaving them with 570 million Indian rupees to spend in the auction.Each team will have a total salary cap of 900 million Indian rupees to spend at the auction, minus a retention deduction.

Full list of players retained:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), MS Dhoni (12 crore), Moeen Ali (8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore)

Balance purse: Rs 48 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore)

Balance purse: Rs 48 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore)

Balance purse: Rs 68 crore

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore)

Balance purse: Rs 48 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore)

Balance purse: Rs. 57 crore

Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore)

Balance purse: Rs 47.5 crore

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore)

Balance purse: Rs 62 crore

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from purse), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore)

Balance purse: Rs 72 crore

Full list of players released:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

Delhi Capitals (DC): Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin

Mumbai Indians (MI): Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Rashid Khan, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, David Miller, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana

Punjab Kings (PBKS): KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar