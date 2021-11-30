IPL 2022 Retention: Dhoni, Kohli, Bumrah, Rohit retained; Rashid, Rahul & Hardik released

The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) teams announced the list of players they have released and retained ahead of the 2022 season. (File)

IPL 2022 Retention Full List: The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) teams announced the list of players they have released and retained ahead of the 2022 season. Tuesday (November 30) was the last day given to the teams to submit their list of roster changes. They were allowed to retain a maximum of four, while the two new franchises — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — can acquire three from the rest of the player pool before the January auction.

MI Players Retained: Rohit Sharma (16cr), Jasprit Bumrah (12cr), Kieron Pollard (6cr), Suryakumar Yadav (8cr) – 48 crore left at auction

CSK Players Retained: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali –

KKR Players Retained: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

RCB Players Retained: Virat Kohli (15cr), Glenn Maxwell (11cr), Mohammed Siraj (7cr) – 57 crore left at auction

DC Players Retained: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje

RR Players Retained: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

SRH Players Retained: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik – 68 crore left at auction

PBKS Players Retained: Mayank Agarwal (12 cr), Arshdeep Singh (4 cr) – 72 crore left at auction