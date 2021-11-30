scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
MUST READ

IPL 2022 Retention: Dhoni, Kohli, Bumrah, Rohit retained; Rashid, Rahul & Hardik released

IPL IPL 2022 Retention Full List: Here is the full list of retained players from MI, CSK, KKR, RCB, DC, RR, SRH, PBKS

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: November 30, 2021 9:59:06 pm
The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) teams announced the list of players they have released and retained ahead of the 2022 season. (File)

IPL 2022 Retention Full List: The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) teams announced the list of players they have released and retained ahead of the 2022 season. Tuesday (November 30) was the last day given to the teams to submit their list of roster changes. They were allowed to retain a maximum of four, while the two new franchises — Lucknow and Ahmedabad — can acquire three from the rest of the player pool before the January auction.

MI Players Retained: Rohit Sharma (16cr), Jasprit Bumrah (12cr), Kieron Pollard (6cr), Suryakumar Yadav (8cr) – 48 crore left at auction

CSK Players Retained: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali

KKR Players Retained: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

RCB Players Retained: Virat Kohli (15cr), Glenn Maxwell (11cr), Mohammed Siraj (7cr) – 57 crore left at auction

DC Players Retained: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje

RR Players Retained: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

SRH Players Retained: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik – 68 crore left at auction

PBKS Players Retained: Mayank Agarwal (12 cr), Arshdeep Singh (4 cr) – 72 crore left at auction

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
Ballon d’Or 2021: Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas win awards
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 30: Latest News