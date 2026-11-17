The possible ramifications of IPL on the international cricket calendar has been a big talking point in recent times. However, on Tuesday, a few players let go the opportunity to feature in the league to better manage their time and careers.

Mitchell Starc and Travis Head have been released by Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively, and won’t feature in the next edition. Australia’s 2027 calendar is crowded, with the IPL sandwiched between a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a five-Test Ashes. The ODI World Cup also falls in the same year.

Jacob Bethell is another notable overseas absentee. His 2026 campaign, in which Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their second title, was lean: 96 runs at 13.71, striking at 124.67. His release, though, owes more to a knee injury that has kept him out of action since the series against India in July than his form.

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Pacers remain prized at auctions, but franchises have shown little sentiment towards the ineffective. Deepak Chahar, signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 9.25 crore, took 2/18 from four overs against Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Monday, yet that last-gasp effort did not salvage his contract.

The wait is over… Presenting the official list of retained players ahead of #TATAIPL 2027 📋 #TATAIPLAuction https://t.co/pBhvTpDG1X — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 17, 2026

His pace partner from 2023, Matheesha Pathirana has also been released, having played a solitary game for Kolkata Knight Riders in an injury-ravaged 2026.

Pace overhaul at CSK

Pace bowling has been Chennai’s bugbear since 2023. Their quicks took 59 wickets in IPL 2026, at an economy of 9.92. With Zaheer Khan as the new head coach, an overhaul is understandable. Of the 10 players released besides MS Dhoni, eight are either specialist seamers or seam-bowling all-rounders.

Surprises in DC’s list

That Delhi will enter the Sourav Ganguly era without Starc was expected. Two uncapped releases, Abishek Porel and Sahil Parakh, were not. Porel is fresh off a 26-ball 53 against Chandigarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has a Ranji Trophy century to his name. Parakh has also been among the runs for Maharashtra.

Unchaotic GT

Gujarat have kept their core intact. The only notable release is Shahrukh Khan, whose 43 runs at 10.75 in 2026 did little to justify retention.

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Money to burn at KKR

Kolkata will enter the auction room on December 16 with the second-largest purse, Rs 41.65 crore, much of it likely to be spent on replacing pace. Besides Pathirana, they have released Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman for the second year running, this time by choice. The bigger story is perhaps the retention of Cameron Green despite his steep price.

New era at Lucknow

In the post-Rishabh Pant era, Lucknow will have the luxury of the biggest purse, Rs 47.45 crore. They have traded out Mohammed Shami and released Avesh Khan, but still boast a strong Indian pace core in Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav.

Thakur stays, Trent doesn’t

Trent Boult’s second stint at Mumbai, like his first, has lasted only a couple of seasons. Chahar, who went for 10.39 an over last year, has also been let go. Shardul Thakur’s economy was worse, yet he survives, one expects, thanks to a price tag of only Rs 2 crore and the faith of Rohit Sharma, who coined the moniker ‘Lord’ for him.

Thinning bowling attack at PBKS

An already depleted attack, after Arshdeep Singh’s trade for Hardik Pandya, has taken a further blow with the release of Lockie Ferguson. The more surprising departure is Mitch Owen, who has been in fine fettle for both Australia A and Tasmania.

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RR run out of faith

Shimron Hetmyer has not had a convincing season since 2023, but Rajasthan’s faith in the Guyanese was unswerving, until now. His exit frees up Rs 11 crore. They have also parted ways with Tushar Deshpande and Vignesh Puthur, but have ready-made replacements, acquired by trade, in Shami and Manimaran Siddharth.

RCB’s three-peat bid

RCB have largely stuck to their squad. Apart from Bethell, the only notable release is Vihaan Malhotra.

Head’s in the right place at SRH

There will be no Head and they have lost nine seamers to either release or trade, but Sunrisers have already strengthened that department by the additions of Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis and T Natarajan.