Toss drama in IPL Qualifier 2 as referee fails to hear Riyan Parag

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Qualifier 2 comes with drama built into it already in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the winners going through to the final and on Friday, some more intrigue was sprinkled on it even before the start of the match. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill spun the coin during the toss and his Rajasthan Royals counterpart called for heads. The match referee Prakash Bhatt, however, indicated to Parag that he couldn’t hear the call before picking up the coin.
He didn’t allow the camera to focus on the coin but it was clearly visible that it had landed on Tails, which would’ve meant a win for Gill. Instead, Bhatt asked the coin to be spun again. Parag called Heads once more and this time, he had called it right. Parag chose to bat first and Gill admitted in his interview with Ravi Shastri that he would’ve chosen to do the same.
“We would have batted first as well. 40 overs of play has already been [played] on the wicket and we didn’t think it’s gonna change much, but unfortunately, I don’t think the referee heard the call from Riyan,” he said. The incident was absent in the video of the toss that the IPL put out on its social media handles.
To be updated…
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