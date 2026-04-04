IPL: Priyansh Arya chomps into CSK’s listless bowling to help Punjab chase down 210

Shreyas Iyer and Priyansh Arya’s power-packed knocks send Chennai Super King to sixth successive home defeat

If 31,000-odd fans turned up at Chepauk unsure of what Chennai Super Kings batting will do, they were in for a pleasant surprise. A young batting line-up breathed intent to put 209/5 on board, only for Punjab Kings to make a mockery of the chase.

Chennai had passed the first test. Their batting unit scored 200 or above for the first time at home since April 2024. The bigger test, though, was yet to come with the ball. It is an attack that is sans X-factor. It doesn’t scream of a name whom the opposition will prefer to play safe. Against such an attack, Priyansh Arya straight away entered punishing mode. The asking rate was over 10, but on a flat surface, and with dew setting in, Punjab definitely had the edge. And Arya turned it into a lopsided affair.

His stay lasted just 11 deliveries. But it was enough for him to inflict the sort of damage that CSK would struggle to recover from. Thanks to his quick hands which are capable of sending even the hard lengths the distance, Punjab had 14, 20, 9 and 12 off the first four overs. It wasn’t all power. There was grace in his cover-drives too as Chennai searched for answers and Chepauk fell into pin drop silence.

Once Arya was done, Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly had ensured Punjab didn’t give any inch to Chennai. But, in a steep chase, there was still space and the need for one more special knock to see them home. Providing that, was Shreyas Iyer, a batsman who is surplus to India’s T20 scheme of things. From the moment he walked-in in the 9th over, Shreyas was in his elements. He started with an inside-out six off Rahul Chahar and in the same over a half-tracker was deposited in the crowd. Out of the 50 he made, 23 came off Chahar.

That forced Chennai to bring in Matt Henry, whom Shreyas sliced over third man for a boundary and hit a disdainful pull for a six. Like Arya, even his stay was brief, but it had the necessary intent at the right time. Playing such knocks doesn’t guarantee long stays, but it is what Punjab are prepared for. With depth in their ranks, even in case of a slight wobble, they have the batsmen to help them in recovery. Here even after losing Shreyas and Nehal Wadhera, they didn’t flinch, getting home in 18.4 overs.

Intent flows

CSK’s start once again was rocky with Sanju Samson heading back by the second over. But the arrival of Ayush Mhatre is where it all began to change for Chennai. Off the first four deliveries he faced, he didn’t inspire much confidence. But off Xavier Bartlett’s over, he would set the whistles going with three successive boundaries. These are still early days, but this was an innings that would give Mhatre plenty of confidence.

Those boundaries from Mhatre meant, Chennai had a productive powerplay with 57 coming and the innings gathering pace. And in the next four overs, CSK ensured they increased the decibel levels. The middle-overs, which was a problematic area last season, showed signs of revival even as Yuzvendra Chahal delivered two quiet overs without conceding a boundary. But either side of those two overs, Mhatre feasted on Marco Jansen and Marcus Stoinis.

With minimal movement in the crease, he would just clear his front leg and go aerial for each of his five sixes. The first one of Vijaykumar Vyshak was off a slower delivery, where he dished out a forehand shot from tennis into the long-on fence. If Punjab thought the spread out field would tighten the screws, Mhatre responded by being even more aggressive. Off Marco Jansen, he would stay back and pull him over squar-leg before depositing a slower ball over long-on. Off Marcus Stoinis, he would just swing through the line to get two of the easiest sixes he would hit on the night. Mhatre’s 29-ball fifty meant, CSK had 101/1 in the first 10 overs, a stark contrast from last season.

Thereafter, thanks to Chahal, Punjab would make a comeback. After removing Ruturaj Gaikwad off the first delivery, he was denied Mhatre’s wicket for the second time. Vyshak and Shashank Singh being the culprits. But losing Mhatre and Kartik Sharma in the next two overs meant, Chennai stalled a bit, as Punjab sensed an opening. Instead, Sarfaraz Khan breezed his way to a 12-ball 32 in no time, giving Chennai the impetus they needed at the right time. Off the 12 deliveries, he hit 6 boundaries and a six – all audacious and cheeky. Having started off by hitting Arshdeep Singh over mid-off, his next five came in third man, and only one of it was a top-edge. Rest were all ramps and guides. From there on, Shivam Dube took charge, providing the finishing touches with an unbeaten 45 off 27 as Chennai scored 209/5.