IPL Playoffs scenario: What can SRH win over CSK mean for qualification chances of PBKS, DC, RR, KKR

IPL 2026: If SRH beat CSK in Chennai, only one Playoffs spot will remain for five teams. (CREIMAS)

IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenarios: Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to take on Chennai Super Kings in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with multiple teams hanging in the balance for Playoffs qualification.

With 14 points in 12 games, SRH are on the threshold of sealing their Playoff spot, but so are CSK, who can make it to the final four with back-to-back wins. However, being upstaged in their backyard in their final home game of the season could prove fatal for Chennai, and also reduce the remaining Playoff berth to a single slot.

If Sunrisers defeat Chennai by any margin on Monday, the 2016 winners will qualify for the Playoffs with 16 points ahead of their final league stage match against toppers RCB. Not only will it secure a spot for Pat Cummins’ men, an SRH win is also good news for Gujarat Titans after their thumping defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders.