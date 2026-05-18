IPL Playoffs scenario: What can SRH win over CSK mean for qualification chances of PBKS, DC, RR, KKR

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IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenarios: Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to take on Chennai Super Kings in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with multiple teams hanging in the balance for Playoffs qualification.
With 14 points in 12 games, SRH are on the threshold of sealing their Playoff spot, but so are CSK, who can make it to the final four with back-to-back wins. However, being upstaged in their backyard in their final home game of the season could prove fatal for Chennai, and also reduce the remaining Playoff berth to a single slot.
If Sunrisers defeat Chennai by any margin on Monday, the 2016 winners will qualify for the Playoffs with 16 points ahead of their final league stage match against toppers RCB. Not only will it secure a spot for Pat Cummins’ men, an SRH win is also good news for Gujarat Titans after their thumping defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders.
If SRH beat CSK, GT will also make it to the Playoffs, leaving one spot out for the remaining sides in contention.
Punjab Kings (13 points in 13 matches): If SRH beat CSK, Punjab need to get their act together in their final group-stage match against the already eliminated Lucknow Super Giants. A win will place them at 15 points which can only be surpassed by Rajasthan Royals provided they win two games.
Chennai Super Kings (12 points in 12 matches): If SRH beat CSK, then Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men will need to win their final match against Gujarat Titans and require Punjab to lose their last match to LSG. They will also need Rajasthan to not win more than one match, with the equations boiling down to a case of net run rate then.
Rajasthan Royals (12 points in 12 matches): If SRH beat CSK, RR can qualify by beating LSG and MI in their last two matches.
Delhi Capitals (12 points in 13 matches): If SRH beat CSK, DC need PBKS to lose their last match to LSG, RR to lose both matches to LSG and MI, CSK to lose their last match to GT. If all of the results align, DC could magically sneak past their rivals with a win over KKR in their last match. Long shot, but not impossible.
Kolkata Knight Riders (11 points in 12 matches): If SRH beat CSK, KKR will receive a big boost if PBKS lose to LSG in their last match. If PBKS win, KKR’s chances could come down to a matter of NRR qualification, provided they beat Mumbai Indians and DC to reach 15 points. With CSK out of the race in such a scenario, KKR will only need RR to not win more than one of their next two matches.
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