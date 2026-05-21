IPL playoffs: 1 spot, 4 teams in fray and why Rajasthan Royals remain favourites

Rajasthan Royals players celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Delhi Capitals during Match 43 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India, on May 1, 2026. (CREIMAS for IPL)

Following Kolkata Knight Riders’ win over the Mumbai Indians in Kolkata, the race for the one remaining play-off spot is heating up in the IPL. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans already through, four teams are still in contention and all have just one fixture remaining to play.

The Indian Express take a look at the scenarios…

Rajasthan Royals

With 14 points and a game in hand against Mumbai Indians, they remain the favourites to qualify. Should they win the match at the Wankhede on Sunday afternoon, Rajasthan will make it as the fourth team. Not just that should Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their last match, Rajasthan have an opportunity to finish above them in the second spot provided they improve their net run-rate. Since the match against Mumbai is the penultimate league game, they will have a clear idea of where they stand. In case they fail to win their last game, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders can overtake them with 15 points.