IPL player trade and transfer: Biggest deals in Indian Premier League history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player trade and transfer window is eagerly followed by fans of the 10 franchises every year. The trade and retention window ahead of the IPL 2027 auction and season will briefly close on November 17. The last mini-auction of the ongoing cycle will be held on December 16, and teams will have to submit their list of retained players by next week. It will also be an interesting few days ahead, with a few big players likely to be up for movement through the trade window.

Over the last 18 years, the IPL has seen several player trades and transfers as part of player-to-player swap deals that have heavily impacted the involved franchises the following season.