IPL player trade and transfer: Biggest deals in Indian Premier League history

IPL Trades and Transfers: From Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson to Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, here is a look at all the major player transfers and trade deals that have occurred in Indian Premier League history.

By: Sports Desk
4 min readNov 10, 2026 09:05 AM IST
IPL Trade Deals: Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have been part of some of the biggest transfers in IPL history. (AP/BCCI/PTI Photo)IPL Trade Deals: Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have been part of some of the biggest transfers in IPL history. (AP/BCCI/PTI Photo)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player trade and transfer window is eagerly followed by fans of the 10 franchises every year. The trade and retention window ahead of the IPL 2027 auction and season will briefly close on November 17. The last mini-auction of the ongoing cycle will be held on December 16, and teams will have to submit their list of retained players by next week. It will also be an interesting few days ahead, with a few big players likely to be up for movement through the trade window.

Over the last 18 years, the IPL has seen several player trades and transfers as part of player-to-player swap deals that have heavily impacted the involved franchises the following season.

ALSO READ | Pandya to Punjab? Arshdeep, Vishnu Vinod on the table as MI weigh offers

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Shortly after the IPL 2026 season, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav were involved in a trade deal between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. While Pant moved back to his former franchise DC, Kuldeep moved to LSG at Rs 13.5 crore. Pant’s earnings meanwhile nearly halved from his Rs 27 crore buy by Lucknow in the IPL 2024 season.

The massive buzz this week has been around the potential trade between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, involving star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. The deal could very likely become one of the most expensive player trades in IPL history. Last season, Sanju Samson was swooped up by Chennai Super Kings in a trade deal for Rs 18 crore from Rajasthan Royals, making it one of the most expensive player transfers ever in the IPL. In exchange, RR acquired the services of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Former India cricketers Zaheer Khan, Robin Uthappa, Ashish Nehra and Shikhar Dhawan were involved in the first major IPL trade deals in 2009. Zaheer and Uthappa were involved in a swap deal between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, with the latter moving to the RCB camp. Meanwhile, Dhawan moved from MI to Delhi Daredevils in exchange for Nehra’s services.

Full list of all major IPL player transfers and trades

IPL Major Trades and Transfers
Year Player From To Details
2009 Zaheer Khan RCB Mumbai Indians Part of Robin Uthappa swap deal
2009 Ashish Nehra Delhi Daredevils Mumbai Indians Part of Shikhar Dhawan swap deal
2012 Dinesh Karthik KXIP Mumbai Indians
2012 Pragyan Ojha Deccan Chargers Mumbai Indians
2012 Kevin Pietersen Deccan Chargers Delhi Daredevils
2013 Ashish Nehra Delhi Daredevils PWI Part of Ross Taylor swap deal
2015 Parthiv Patel RCB Mumbai Indians
2016 KL Rahul SRH RCB
2019 Quinton de Kock RCB Mumbai Indians Rs 2.8 crore
2019 Marcus Stoinis KXIP RCB Rs 6.2 crore
2019 Shikhar Dhawan SRH Delhi Capitals Rs 5.2 crore
2019 Abhishek Sharma Delhi Capitals SRH Part of Dhawan swap deal
2020 R Ashwin KXIP Delhi Capitals Rs 7.6 crore, part of J Suchith swap deal
2020 Trent Boult Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Rs 3.2 crore
2020 Ajinkya Rahane RR Delhi Capitals Rs 5.25 crore
2021 Harshal Patel Delhi Capitals RCB
2021 Robin Uthappa RR CSK
2022 Lockie Ferguson Gujarat Titans KKR Rs 10 crore
2022 Shardul Thakur Delhi Capitals KKR Rs 10.75 crore
2024 Avesh Khan LSG RR Rs 10 crore, Swapped for Devdutt Padikkal
2024 Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians Rs 15 crore
2024 Cameron Green Mumbai Indians RCB Rs 17.5 crore
2025 Sanju Samson RR CSK Rs 18 crore
2025 Ravindra Jadeja CSK RR Rs 14 crore, part of Samson swap deal
2025 Mohammed Shami SRH LSG Rs 10 crore
2026 Rishabh Pant LSG DC Rs 15 crore
2026 Kuldeep Yadav DC LSG Rs 13.5 crre
2026 T Natarajan DC SRH Rs 5 crore
2026 Liam Livingstone SRH CSK Rs 6 crore

As of November 10, 2026

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