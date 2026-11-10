IPL player trade and transfer: Biggest deals in Indian Premier League history

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) player trade and transfer window is eagerly followed by fans of the 10 franchises every year. The trade and retention window ahead of the IPL 2027 auction and season will briefly close on November 17. The last mini-auction of the ongoing cycle will be held on December 16, and teams will have to submit their list of retained players by next week. It will also be an interesting few days ahead, with a few big players likely to be up for movement through the trade window.
Over the last 18 years, the IPL has seen several player trades and transfers as part of player-to-player swap deals that have heavily impacted the involved franchises the following season.
ALSO READ | Pandya to Punjab? Arshdeep, Vishnu Vinod on the table as MI weigh offers
Shortly after the IPL 2026 season, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav were involved in a trade deal between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. While Pant moved back to his former franchise DC, Kuldeep moved to LSG at Rs 13.5 crore. Pant’s earnings meanwhile nearly halved from his Rs 27 crore buy by Lucknow in the IPL 2024 season.
The massive buzz this week has been around the potential trade between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, involving star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. The deal could very likely become one of the most expensive player trades in IPL history. Last season, Sanju Samson was swooped up by Chennai Super Kings in a trade deal for Rs 18 crore from Rajasthan Royals, making it one of the most expensive player transfers ever in the IPL. In exchange, RR acquired the services of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.
Former India cricketers Zaheer Khan, Robin Uthappa, Ashish Nehra and Shikhar Dhawan were involved in the first major IPL trade deals in 2009. Zaheer and Uthappa were involved in a swap deal between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, with the latter moving to the RCB camp. Meanwhile, Dhawan moved from MI to Delhi Daredevils in exchange for Nehra’s services.
Full list of all major IPL player transfers and trades
|IPL Major Trades and Transfers
|Year
|Player
|From
|To
|Details
|2009
|Zaheer Khan
|RCB
|Mumbai Indians
|Part of Robin Uthappa swap deal
|2009
|Ashish Nehra
|Delhi Daredevils
|Mumbai Indians
|Part of Shikhar Dhawan swap deal
|2012
|Dinesh Karthik
|KXIP
|Mumbai Indians
|2012
|Pragyan Ojha
|Deccan Chargers
|Mumbai Indians
|2012
|Kevin Pietersen
|Deccan Chargers
|Delhi Daredevils
|2013
|Ashish Nehra
|Delhi Daredevils
|PWI
|Part of Ross Taylor swap deal
|2015
|Parthiv Patel
|RCB
|Mumbai Indians
|2016
|KL Rahul
|SRH
|RCB
|2019
|Quinton de Kock
|RCB
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 2.8 crore
|2019
|Marcus Stoinis
|KXIP
|RCB
|Rs 6.2 crore
|2019
|Shikhar Dhawan
|SRH
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 5.2 crore
|2019
|Abhishek Sharma
|Delhi Capitals
|SRH
|Part of Dhawan swap deal
|2020
|R Ashwin
|KXIP
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 7.6 crore, part of J Suchith swap deal
|2020
|Trent Boult
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 3.2 crore
|2020
|Ajinkya Rahane
|RR
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 5.25 crore
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|Delhi Capitals
|RCB
|2021
|Robin Uthappa
|RR
|CSK
|2022
|Lockie Ferguson
|Gujarat Titans
|KKR
|Rs 10 crore
|2022
|Shardul Thakur
|Delhi Capitals
|KKR
|Rs 10.75 crore
|2024
|Avesh Khan
|LSG
|RR
|Rs 10 crore, Swapped for Devdutt Padikkal
|2024
|Hardik Pandya
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 15 crore
|2024
|Cameron Green
|Mumbai Indians
|RCB
|Rs 17.5 crore
|2025
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|CSK
|Rs 18 crore
|2025
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|RR
|Rs 14 crore, part of Samson swap deal
|2025
|Mohammed Shami
|SRH
|LSG
|Rs 10 crore
|2026
|Rishabh Pant
|LSG
|DC
|Rs 15 crore
|2026
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|LSG
|Rs 13.5 crre
|2026
|T Natarajan
|DC
|SRH
|Rs 5 crore
|2026
|Liam Livingstone
|SRH
|CSK
|Rs 6 crore
As of November 10, 2026