IPL pass scam: DDCA official, petrol pump staffer on police radar

Adding another layer of intrigue to the scam, police said, are the links of those arrested to other IPL venues and the possibility of passes reaching betting syndicates.

A top Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) official as the kingpin, a supervisor of the petrol pump next to the Arun Jaitley Stadium as distribution in-charge, and scores of youth stationed at the stadium gates. This is the cast of characters allegedly involved in the IPL match passes scam, according to Delhi Police investigators, who have uncovered an extensive network that routed nearly 1,000-1,200 complimentary tickets for every match to desperate fans to make a killing.

“This was a very systematic racket with this DDCA official at the top. Depending on the star value of the game and players, the rates of the ticket would be decided. Closer to the start of the game, they would charge more,” a source at the Delhi Police headquarters said. “Before the Royal Challengers Bengaluru game with Virat Kohli the major attraction, they charged at least Rs 80,000 for one ticket. We also learnt that the price ranged from Rs 8,000 to Rs 80,000, depending on the match and the demand.”