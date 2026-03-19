IPL not the best T20 league in the world for player welfare and rights: WCA rankings

The IPL ranks behind The Hundred and SA20 in terms of player rights and welfare, according to a new study. (BCCI)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) may have firmly established its position as cricket’s biggest T20 franchise tournament and among the most-followed sports leagues in the world. However, a recent study reveals there’s still room for improvement in several key areas involving the cricketers themselves.

According to a recent ranking released by the World Cricketers’ Association, the IPL has slipped behind newer franchise leagues worldwide in terms of players’ rights and welfare. The BCCI’s cash cow league ranks only third, behind England’s The Hundred and the South Africa-based SA20 competition. The WCA rated IPL at 62.6 on the said metrics, behind The Hundred’s 75.2 and SA20’s 68.