IPL: T Natarajan returns to SRH, Zeeshan Ansari traded to DC in swap deal

Ahead of the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, set to take place later this year, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) swapped players in a trade on Tuesday. The trade between the two franchises saw T Natarajan going back to SRH while DC acquired the services of leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari.

Natarajan represented Hyderabad for five seasons from 2020 to 2024, with his most successful season being 2024, when he claimed 19 wickets, the most by any SRH bowler that season. In the 2025 auction, Delhi took a punt on him, buying him for Rs 10.75 crore. Natarajan will now join SRH at a revised fee of INR 5 crore.