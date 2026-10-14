IPL: T Natarajan returns to SRH, Zeeshan Ansari traded to DC in swap deal

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Ahead of the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, set to take place later this year, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) swapped players in a trade on Tuesday. The trade between the two franchises saw T Natarajan going back to SRH while DC acquired the services of leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari.
Natarajan represented Hyderabad for five seasons from 2020 to 2024, with his most successful season being 2024, when he claimed 19 wickets, the most by any SRH bowler that season. In the 2025 auction, Delhi took a punt on him, buying him for Rs 10.75 crore. Natarajan will now join SRH at a revised fee of INR 5 crore.
Meanwhile, Ansari moves to the Capitals at an existing fee of Rs 40 lakh after playing for SRH in 10 matches during IPL 2025 and taking 6 wickets.
🚨 News 🚨
T. Natarajan returns to @SunRisers, Zeeshan Ansari moves to @DelhiCapitals following a player trade between the two franchises.
More details 🔽 | #TATAIPL
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 14, 2026
This is not the only trade that has taken place ahead of the 2027 season, with India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav triggering major movement between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals back in June.
Pant rejoined his former franchise just two seasons after expressing a desire to leave. During the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Pant was acquired by LSG for a record-breaking INR 27 crore – the highest winning bid in auction history. The switch back to Delhi came with a substantial pay cut, trimming his earnings from Rs 15 crore to Rs 12 crore. Pant endured two lean seasons as captain and batter at Lucknow, with the team failing to qualify for the Playoffs in the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Meanwhile, Kuldeep will join the Super Giants at Rs 13.5 crore, the same fee for which Delhi had retained him last year. The left-arm spinner had an under-par 2026 season, picking up only 10 wickets in 12 matches. Lucknow will be the 31-year-old’s third IPL franchise since his debut with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2016.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.