IPL: Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Ashok Sharma are GT’s Motera Motorheads at Ekana as they rock LSG’s brittle batsmen

Old-fashioned Shubman Gill and his band of home-raised fast-bowling trio star in GT’s cruise over LSG

The understated fast-bowling trio of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Ashok Sharma harassed and bossed Rishabh Pant and Co, restricting them to a middling 164, before Shubman Gill expertly jockeyed the chase and Jos Buttler flicked on the afterburners. The emphatic nature of their second successive win portends a resurgence.

The switch from a rickety vintage car to a warp-speed race car was both swift and seamless. Shubman Gill looked ragged and rusty in the first 13 balls he faced. He survived a tough catch, tried to manufacture strokes and failed, drove crisply but straight into the fielders’ hands. But when he seemed like a blow away from crumbling to the mat, he dragged himself from the ropes and showered his adversaries with blows for a 56 off 41.

It was Mohammed Shami’s third over. The first two had bled only 10. A double and dot later, Shami erred on the leg-side and Gill gleefully flicked it through the vacant fine-leg region. Something stirred, a routine stroke filled him with belief. The next ball, he thrust his front-foot and drove him aerially over long-off. There was not much room to free his arms, it was a length ball on off-stump, but the bat-swing was so fluid that he generated ample power to clear the mid-off fielder. Energised, he crashed him through covers, on the rise and on the toes. The kind of strokes that warms eyes in the onslaught of hideous hacks and heaves. A dishevelled Shami slipped one into Gill’s body, whereupon the dexterous wrists harnessed the ball through midwicket. From 11 off 13, Gill bloomed to 37 off 21 balls after he pummelled George Linde for his next four.

Then Gill decelerated, partly because Jos Buttler got his act going after early wobbles including a dropped catch.

It’s the nature and wisdom of Gill. He is unlike his friend Abhishek Sharma who looks to hit a higher gear every ball and most of the other postmodern buccaneering openers. He weighs the situation, sizes up the attack, and then processes the most failsafe method forward. It’s not that his car does not run on higher gears, but he chooses the ones that suit the road.

Home-raised band

A lanky seamer that extracts bounce and outward seam movement to the right-hander; a tearaway who hustles destructive bat-wielders; a wizened seam artiste bursting with wit and wisdom. Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma and Mohammed Siraj from an indomitable domestic fast-bowling powerhouse twisted the knife on LSG’s batsmen with bloodless deception.

Prasidh Krishna has been a bowler reborn this edition, his gifts allying with discipline and precision as it scarcely had before. He pounded the hard length patch, bending the ball inwards and tearing it away from right-handers at brisk pace. Aiden Markram was warned straightaway with a beast that cut him into half. He steadily dragged him to the off-side and then slipped in a short ball outside the off-stump that rushed him into a miscued pull.

The blow derailed LSG, Markram’s departure slumping them to 69 for 3 after Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj had ripped out Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant in the powerplay. The fuller Rabada ball that devoured Marsh was an exception to the pattern of the short ball prising the wicket. Siraj deviated the ball both ways, landing on a string, suffocating batsmen with nagging lengths and slipping in the wobble seamer. He pulled his length back to bait Pant into a hideous heave and doom. He continues to evolve in this format, embedding more layers into his white-ball art. Not fancy variations, but a mastery of various lengths, and a better understanding of batsmen’s psychology.

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The pressure Rabada, and later Rashid Khan, piled, enabled Prasidh to attack. He is at his most valuable when he attacks rather than looking to restrict. He hurled a full-blooded short ball to Ayush Badoni, who could not douse its heat and spliced the ball to deep square-leg. The deck was not quick enough to make stroke-making an ordeal, but the pace and bounce GT’s bowlers generated made batting difficult. Ashok is not as tall as Prasidh but coaxed a bouncer at an awkward height. Nicholas Pooran grimaced in pain when Ashok’s short ball barged into his mid-off.

The short ball played subconsciously on his mind. Even though the Caribbean unlocked himself with a brace of sixes off Rashid Khan, he flinched at Prasidh’s slower-ball bouncer. His exit in the 15th over stymied LSG’s prospects of a total in the region of 200, and the domestic seam bowling trio’s exploits read: 12-0-79-7.