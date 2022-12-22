IPL Mini Auction 2023: Here is all you need to know

IPL 2023 Mini Auction Date and Time: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auctions is expected is expected to be full of intense bidding when 10 teams jostle to grab their preferred players from a limited pool of cricketers, including the likes of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Mayank Agarwal, in the mini IPL auction on Friday.

The player pool for the auction has been pruned to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas, to be filled by the teams.

Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has been the biggest beneficiary of the mini IPL auction till date. In 2021, he became the most expensive player in auction history when Rajasthan Royals shelled out Rs 16.25 crore for his services.

Before the players go under the hammer, here is all you need to know about the mega auction for IPL 2023.

Complete list of players retained and picked in draft:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati

Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prahhudessai, Harshal Patel, Siddharth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Brad, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Atharwa Tajde, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH): Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, K Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav

Gujarat Titans (GT): Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

IPL 2023 auction purse remaining of each team

Mumbai Indians – Rs 20.05 crore (12 slots)

Chennai Super Kings – Rs 20.45 crore (9 slots)

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 7.05 crore (14 slots)

Delhi Capitals – Rs 19.45 crore (7 slots)

Punjab Kings – Rs 32.2 crore (12 slots)

Gujarat Titans – Rs 19.25 crore (10 slots)

Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 23.35 crore (14 slots)

IPL 2023 Impact Player Rule

Taking a leaf out of the innovation playbook of the Big Bash League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will introduce the ‘Impact Player’ regulation in the next edition of the Indian Premier League as well.

According to the rule, teams can replace one member of their playing XI during a match, if they think it will be useful.

In the Big Bash League in Australia, an ‘X-Factor Player’, named as either the 12th or 13th player on the team sheet, can come into the game beyond the 10th over of the first innings and replace any player who is yet to bat, or has bowled no more than one over. A replacement player can bowl a maximum allotment of four overs, even if the player they’ve replaced has bowled.