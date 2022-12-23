IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: All eyes on Kochi as IPL teams look to strengthen squads

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: The countdown to the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will officially begin from Kochi when franchises will look to rejig their squads before the big event in the IPL mini-auction. A lot of stalwarts have been let go by franchises like Dwayne Bravo from Chennai and Kieron Pollard from Mumbai Indians. However, the former has retired and been given the role of CSK’s bowling coach while the latter has been awarded the role of MI batting coach.
Delhi Capitals who have traded Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders will look for a replacement while Sunrisers Hyderabad, who has the biggest purse in this auction, will likely spent pretty big. Defending champions Gujarat Titans need a replacement for Lockie Ferguson while Royal Challengers Banglaore will probably look for a batter with a good strike rate.
Kolkata Knight Riders have already added Shardul, Lockie and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in their ranks and will probably look for a death over specialist while Chennai and Mumbai will be looking to fill the big holes left by Bravo and pollard respectively. Punjab will be eyeing a fast bowling allrounder, Rajasthan will be in the market for a reliable middle order batter and Lucknow will be eyeing a couple of fast bowlers.
Follow live updates of the IPL 2023 auction below.