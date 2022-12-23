scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022
IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: All eyes on Kochi as IPL teams look to strengthen squads

IPL 2023 Auction Live, December 23, 2022: Franchises look to bolster their squad ahead of the 2023 IPL.

By: Sports Desk
December 23, 2022 10:00:15 am
IPL 2023 | IPL Mini Auction | IPL Mini Auction 2023 liveIPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: The auction takes place in Kochi.

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: The countdown to the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will officially begin from Kochi when franchises will look to rejig their squads before the big event in the IPL mini-auction. A lot of stalwarts have been let go by franchises like Dwayne Bravo from Chennai and Kieron Pollard from Mumbai Indians. However, the former has retired and been given the role of CSK’s bowling coach while the latter has been awarded the role of MI batting coach.

Delhi Capitals who have traded Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders will look for a replacement while Sunrisers Hyderabad, who has the biggest purse in this auction, will likely spent pretty big. Defending champions Gujarat Titans need a replacement for Lockie Ferguson while Royal Challengers Banglaore will probably look for a batter with a good strike rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders have already added Shardul, Lockie and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in their ranks and will probably look for a death over specialist while Chennai and Mumbai will be looking to fill the big holes left by Bravo and pollard respectively. Punjab will be eyeing a fast bowling allrounder, Rajasthan will be in the market for a reliable middle order batter and Lucknow will be eyeing a couple of fast bowlers.

Follow live updates of the IPL 2023 auction below.

Live Blog

IPL Mini Auction 2022 Team Players List Live updates: The player pool for the auction has been pruned to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas, to be filled by the teams.

IPL mini-auction: Medium fast allrounders Stokes, Curran and Green set to go for big bucks; Teams will factor in Impact Player rule

IPL mini auction is all set to take place in Kochi. (Mumbai Indians)

It is that time of the year when IPL franchise officials turn poker-faced and keep their cards close to their chest. Fifteen seasons have gone by since the Indian Premier League came into existence, and the auction strategy has proved to be a tough egg to crack, unless one is an insider.

Every auction throws up a surprise or two. Yes, all-rounders and multi-utility players, ones who are regarded as X-factors tend to get a windfall, but there is no certainty to any of it.

For instance, in the full-fledged auction held last year, it was the fast bowlers, especially the Indians, who walked away with big pay cheques. As the IPL gets ready for a mini-auction on Friday in Kochi, it is time to expect the unexpected. Despite this being a mini-auction, 405 players are in the pool. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green, all capable fast-medium all-rounders and match-winners, are set to trigger a paddle-raising frenzy at the auction. (READ MORE)

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 10:00:15 am
