IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: All eyes on Kochi as IPL teams look to strengthen squads

IPL mini-auction: Medium fast allrounders Stokes, Curran and Green set to go for big bucks; Teams will factor in Impact Player rule

It is that time of the year when IPL franchise officials turn poker-faced and keep their cards close to their chest. Fifteen seasons have gone by since the Indian Premier League came into existence, and the auction strategy has proved to be a tough egg to crack, unless one is an insider.

Every auction throws up a surprise or two. Yes, all-rounders and multi-utility players, ones who are regarded as X-factors tend to get a windfall, but there is no certainty to any of it.

For instance, in the full-fledged auction held last year, it was the fast bowlers, especially the Indians, who walked away with big pay cheques. As the IPL gets ready for a mini-auction on Friday in Kochi, it is time to expect the unexpected. Despite this being a mini-auction, 405 players are in the pool. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green, all capable fast-medium all-rounders and match-winners, are set to trigger a paddle-raising frenzy at the auction. (READ MORE)