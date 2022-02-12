IPL Mega Auction 2022 Team Players List LIVE Updates: Iyer, Shardul, Chahar and Kishan set to hit pay dirt

IPL Mega Auction 2022 Team Players List, CSK, RR, MI, KKR, RCB, PBKS, SRH, DC,GT,LSG Team 2022 Players List: The 15th IPL auction is the last mega event as the BCCI is planning to do away with the concept since most franchises don’t want their stable core to be tinkered with.

The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG), will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event. This year’s auction might witness the maximum number of Indian million dollar buys (Rs 7.5 crore and above) with more than 10 cricketers set to cross Rs 10 crore bid range and some expected to hit close to Rs 20 crore.

While Iyer could be the highest ever auction buy (in the 20 crore range), the likes of Shardul and Kishan (keeper-batter), with their bouquet of skills, can also fetch anything in the range of Rs 12-15 crore or even upwards if some franchises get into intense bidding wars.