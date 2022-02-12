IPL Mega Auction 2022 Team Players List LIVE Updates: Iyer, Shardul, Chahar and Kishan set to hit pay dirt

IPL Mega Auction 2022 Team Players List, CSK, RR, MI, KKR, RCB, PBKS, SRH, DC,GT,LSG Team 2022 Players List: The 15th IPL auction is the last mega event as the BCCI is planning to do away with the concept since most franchises don’t want their stable core to be tinkered with.
The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG), will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event. This year’s auction might witness the maximum number of Indian million dollar buys (Rs 7.5 crore and above) with more than 10 cricketers set to cross Rs 10 crore bid range and some expected to hit close to Rs 20 crore.
While Iyer could be the highest ever auction buy (in the 20 crore range), the likes of Shardul and Kishan (keeper-batter), with their bouquet of skills, can also fetch anything in the range of Rs 12-15 crore or even upwards if some franchises get into intense bidding wars.
Ravindra Jadeja was asked if his household had pets as a child. With a broad smile he said, “Apne khane ka thikana nahi tha, inn logon ko kahan paalta? (We didn’t know where our meals were coming from, how would I have kept pets?).” Read
Franchises these days work like football clubs, with their scouts keeping a close watch on different T20 leagues around the world. Little wonder then that everybody is keeping an eye on the ongoing Pakistan Super League and performances there are expected to have a serious knock-on effect at the IPL auction. Only a few days ago, Jason Roy (base price Rs 2 crore) blazed to a 57-ball 116, including 11 fours and eight sixes, playing for Quetta Gladiators and decimating a Lahore Qalandars bowling attack that boasted Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Rashid Khan. Such impact performances have traditionally been rewarded handsomely at the IPL auctions. Read
There is music to Harshal Patel’s bowling. The rhythmic strides into crease, the unhurried gather and release, and the note-perfect riffs of his deliveries. The music he produces with the ball is a fusion of cricket’s subtle tones—curl, dip, swerve, cut, and change of pace. For batsmen last IPL, those were deathly tunes, as he ended the league with 32 wickets, joint most with Dwayne Bravo for most wickets in any season. Read Pratyush Raj's profile on India's death overs specialist.
Which former India batsman followed his 2011 World Cup victory by playing as the first cricketer to cross Rs 10 crore, and go for Rs. 14.9 crore to Shah Rukh Khan’s co-owned KKR in 2011?
If you are an IPL fan then answer Shivani Naik's weekly sports quiz. This week’s quiz on IPL big-earners on Auction day over the years. Read
Few years back, late one night a colleague got a call from a slightly distressed cricketer, a neo-rich young IPL star who was miles away from playing for India. A few months prior to that, he had been picked for an obscene amount at the IPL auction. Following the unexpected windfall, the young batsman had bought a house, a swanky car and had been on a vacation abroad. None of these expenses dented his bank balance. Read Sandeep Dwivedi's Weekly Sports Newsletter.
The story goes like this… After the inaugural Indian Premier League auction in 2008, then Royal Challengers Bangalore owner Vijay Mallya got a phone call from a friend, who “congratulated” him for building “a very good Test team”. RCB were in for a rude awakening in the opening game, when Brendon McCullum blasted 158 not out off 73 balls, while RCB’s top order – which included Rahul Dravid, Wasim Jaffer and Jacques Kallis – fizzled. Read Shamik Chakrabarty's preview on the IPL mega auction.
