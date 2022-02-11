IPL Mega Auction 2022: Players that KKR might be eyeing to rope in

IPL KKR Team 2022 Players List: Keeping in mind the building of a competitive and experienced squad for the future, the importance of the upcoming auction automatically increases for the Kolkata Knight Riders. A lot of strategizing and planning is needed by the franchise in order to target the players in the IPL 2022 mega auctions, considering that this will possibly be the last mega auction in the IPL.

In retaining four players, the franchise has already invested 34 crores. Andre Russell has been retained for INR 12 crores, Varun Chakravarthy for INR 8 crores, Venkatesh Iyer for INR 8 crores and Sunil Narine for INR 6 crores. The franchise needs to complete an all-round squad in the 48 crores that are left with them.

Here is a list of some of the players that KKR might be eyeing to include in their squad:

Opening slot: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Quinton De Kock, and Chris Lynn

There are huge chances that KKR will end up roping in two out of these four players in the upcoming auction. These players are such that they are on the wishlist of almost all the franchises. If KKR decides to go with Dhawan and Warner, they will have captaincy options along with the great openers they are. If they decide to go for Lynn and de Kock, they will have the advantage of having options in their wicketkeeping and opening slots.

Middle-order: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer

These two players can provide the best support to the middle order. Both of them provide different avenues to the team. While Iyer is a more traditional player, Ishan Kishan is more flamboyant and stylish with his bat. There are multiple reports going around that KKR will probably rope in Iyer and are considering him for captaincy.

Pacers- Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada

One of the major focuses of KKR, this season, will be to build a pace bowling line-up. Because of the strict retention rules, they had to give up all their pace bowlers but now they have the option to choose from a wide range of international as well as domestic bowlers. These four bowlers are currently reigning supreme with their game.

Spinners- Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Gopal

Time has been a testimony to the fact that as a team, KKR has always favoured spinners over pacers. Narine and Chakravarthy are the two brilliant spinners that they already have. They can strengthen their pace line-up by picking anyone out of the three.

All-rounder– Ben Cutting

In the wake of adding a new all-rounder, Ben Cutting will be the best option for the franchise. Given that Andre Russell is injury-prone, he can prove to be a good backup for him. Cutting has several cricketing years left ahead of him, therefore, he can prove to be for the team in the long-run.