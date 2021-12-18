IPL’s Lucknow franchise appoints Gautam Gambhir as team mentor

December 18, 2021 2:59:43 pm
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was on Saturday appointed mentor of the new Lucknow franchise ahead of IPL 2022.
The southpaw, who is also a member of parliament, had captained KKR to two IPL titles during his playing days.
“Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup.
“The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner’s legacy still kicks me 24×7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh,” Gambhir said in a statement.
The owner of the yet-to-be-named franchise, Sanjiv Goenka welcomed Gambhir into the RPSG family.
“Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him,” he said.
The 40-year-old played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India.
