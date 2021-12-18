scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 18, 2021
IPL's Lucknow franchise appoints Gautam Gambhir as team mentor

The southpaw had captained Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles during his playing days.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
December 18, 2021 2:59:43 pm
Gautam Gambhir, Gautam Gambhir Foundation, Drug controller, Faviflu Gautam Gambhir case, delhi news, delhi latest news, delhi covid news, delhi coronavirus, delhi covid cases news, delhi today news, delhi local news, new delhi news, delhi covid 19 cases, latest delhi newsFormer India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. (File photo)

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was on Saturday appointed mentor of the new Lucknow franchise ahead of IPL 2022.

The southpaw, who is also a member of parliament, had captained KKR to two IPL titles during his playing days.

“Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner’s legacy still kicks me 24×7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh,” Gambhir said in a statement.

The owner of the yet-to-be-named franchise, Sanjiv Goenka welcomed Gambhir into the RPSG family.

“Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him,” he said.

The 40-year-old played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India.

