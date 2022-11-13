scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

IPL: Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders

Lockie Ferguson played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans and picked 12 wickets that included a 4-wicket haul.

Lockie Ferguson will play for KKR in the IPL 2023. (Source: File)

Defending champions Gujarat Titans has traded New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders for the forthcoming Indian Premier League season.

Ferguson was acquired by Gujarat Titans in the 2022 IPL auction for Rs 10 crore.

Ferguson has previously represented the Kolkata Knight Riders from 2017 to 2021. The right-arm quick has played 13 T20Is, picking up 12 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/28.

In the 2023 edition of IPL, he will be representing Kolkata Knight Riders, where he played 21 matches and picked up 24 wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders have also traded Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans. He was included in the Gujarat Titans squad as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy but did not play any game last season.

