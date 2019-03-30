KXIP vs MI Live Streaming: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai indians IPL 2019, Time in IST, TV channels

IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Kings XI Punjab have had multiple ‘homes’ over the years in the Indian Premier League – Dharamsala, Indore, Pune and have struggled to make each of them their own. Finally, this season, they’ve settled on Mohali – what it should have always been. Against Mumbai Indians, KXIP will play their first home game of the season and hope that they can propel themselves to top of the table – provided they register a convincing win.

Mumbai Indians come into it with the same aspirations after a defeat and a win to show from their first two games. The defeat came at home against Delhi Capitals and they’re hopeful of making it two wins on the trot on the road – having beaten Royal Challengers Bangalore in controversial circumstances.

When is KXIP vs MI Indian Premier League match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League will be played on Saturday, March 30, 2019. It is the ninth match of the tournament.

Where is KXIP vs MI Indian Premier League match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time is KXIP vs MI Indian Premier League match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League match begins at 4 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast KXIP vs MI Indian Premier League match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2019 contest between KXIP vs MI?

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.