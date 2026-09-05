‘Lot of fit players just bat and sit down’: IPL legend slams Impact Player rule

In the presence of the Impact Player rule, the collective IPL batting strike rates have seen rapid spurts, soaring past the 150 mark across four seasons. (CREIMAS)

Former India batter Suresh Raina slammed the impact of the Impact Player substitution in the Indian Premier League (IPL), insisting that the extra batting options have inflated scores while putting more pressure on bowlers.

Raina, a bona fide IPL legend, played out his entire career in the league before the Impact Player was introduced in 2023. In the last four years, the collective batting strike rates have seen rapid spurts, soaring past the 150 mark. Teams must submit a list of five substitution options after the toss, after which they can introduce one at any point in the match.

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