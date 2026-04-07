IPL: How Delhi Capitals are overcoming Mitchell Starc’s absence

In a tournament where scores around or above 200 are commonplace, Delhi Capitals have won their first two games by restricting their opposition to 141 and 162. Having assembled a bowling attack blessed with quality in both pace and spin departments, the franchise hasn’t yet felt the absence of left-arm legend Mitchell Starc, who is yet to receive the go-ahead from Cricket Australia to join his IPL franchise.

With skipper Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav helming the spin department, they may not need much outside guidance as they go about their work. The pace section, even without Starc, is well loaded with the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan and bowling coach Munaf Patel has quality at his disposal. So much so that tall Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson and Aquib Nabi, coming off a historic and triumphant Ranji Trophy season, are still waiting for a look in. Sri Lankan seamer Dushmantha Chameera is also an option in the DC squad.

Ahead of their third game of the IPL season – as they aim for a hat-trick of wins – Munaf runs the rule over the pace bowlers he has got to work with at the franchise.

Ngidi’s variations are his strength

Munaf says the South African sticks to his strengths, which are his variations – slower deliveries and yorkers. “He has played in the IPL before, for other franchises, and is easy to handle,” the former India pacer said. “He is used to South African pitches, but it’s good that he has recently played in India at the T20 World Cup.”

He has four wickets from two games and rarely lets his team down. He was arguably the reason for Lucknow Super Giants being dismissed for a modest total in their first game. Munaf said Ngidi is aware of his limitations and doesn’t go outside his game. “It’s no good trying to bowl at 150 kph and getting hit all over the place.”

Lungi Ngidi in action. (AP photo) Lungi Ngidi in action. (AP photo)

Mukesh has bounced back well

Munaf said Mukesh, who has played three Tests and several white-ball games for India, has a specific role in the bowling attack.

“We see him as a new-ball bowler and prefer to use him up front as much as we can. He had bit of a problem before this season (going at more than 10 runs an over for three consecutive editions), but is coming up well,” he said about the 32-year-old.

In the first two matches, Mukesh has got two wickets at an economy of 7.16 an over. “I’ve advised him to bowl a Test-match length, but if one gets hit, one has to change the approach according to the situation.”

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Natarajan on his way back from injury

Left-arm seamer Natarajan plays only T20 cricket these days. There was a time when he was a genuine option for the national team in various formats. In fact, he was part of one of India’s greatest Test wins – the series-clincher in Brisbane in 2021 – but that remains his only Test cap, and amazingly, his last first-class appearance.

“He is coming back from a long-term injury and has decided to focus on the shortest format for the time being. With time, I’m sure we will see him in longer games,” Munaf hoped.

Natarajan’s last List A game was in December 2023. In two games so far, he has four scalps and is often brought on to curb the opposition’s run rate.

“He sticks to his strengths and is our death-overs specialist,” the bowling coach said. “He’s proficient in slower deliveries and yorkers.”

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Nabi is ready to perform any time

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Nabi is on a high after a remarkable first-class season, but hasn’t got his chance so far. However, Munaf has got a lot of time for him.

“He’s a very good boy, always passionate about bowling and learning new skills,” he said. “He is coming off a great Ranji season but hasn’t got the IPL airs yet. He has a great work ethic. He is not content to bowl five or six overs and is keen to go on for 10 or 12 before we tell him that’s enough.”

File image of Auqib Nabi from August 2025. (PTI Photo) File image of Auqib Nabi from August 2025. (PTI Photo)

The DC bowling coach said that Nabi has got to take the step up from domestic cricket. “In first-class matches, a good ball is a good ball and is given respect. That’s not always the case in the IPL. We have told Nabi to stay prepared as his chance may come any time, even as an Impact Player.”

Waiting for Starc

DC have had a perfect start, even without their main strike weapon.

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“We have won two games, so everyone is saying that we are not missing Starc,” Munaf said. “But we can only grow in strength with his arrival. Only Jasprit Bumrah can be compared to him in experience and his ability to swing the ball – new and old – at 140 kph. We are in regular contact with him but there’s no update regarding when he will join us.”

As an aside, Munaf seemed critical of speedsters who spend most of their time on the sidelines and on the physio’s table.

“None of the 150 kph bowlers are playing these days. Bowling a lot provides rhythm but it will not come if you are always injured or at the NCA (now called the Centre of Excellence). One needs to bowl long spells in domestic cricket to stay sharp,” the former pacer who played 13 Tests and 70 ODIs for India said.