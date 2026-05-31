RCB dominate GT to lift IPL 2026 title as Virat Kohli steers 156 chase in Ahmedabad

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Check the full list of Indian Premier League winners after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans in the final to lift their second title in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk
4 min readMay 31, 2026 11:26 PM IST
RCB beat GT to defend their IPL title in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (CREIMAS)RCB beat GT to defend their IPL title in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (CREIMAS)
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru created history as they became only the third team in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to defend the title successfully, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets to clinch the IPL 2026 title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026: Highlights

Winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar elected to bowl first before a conjoined bowling effort silenced the home side early. The Titans could only muster a 155-run total in 20 overs after losing skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan early in the Powerplay.

In reply, RCB romped to a powerful start on the back of a fiery opening stand from Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer. RCB narrowed the target by half within the Powerplay. However, a flurry of wickets ensued soon after, forcing Kohli to see off the chase with a masterful anchoring knock. Despite a cluster of wickets falling around him, Kohli sped to his fastest-ever IPL half-century in only 25 balls. Kohli eventually finished the chase with as six, remaining unbeaten on 75 as RCB crossed the line with two overs to spare.

Captain Rajat Patidar became only the third skipper to win back-to-back IPL titles after MS Dhoni (2010 and 2011) and Rohit Sharma (2019 and 2020).

RCB joined Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders as the fourth team to win multiple IPL titles.

The inaugural IPL title in 2008 was lifted by the Rajasthan Royals after a thrilling three-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings. The following year, the now-defunct Deccan Chargers secured the 2009 championship by defeating RCB in the final. Last year, RCB had edged out Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their maiden crown in Ahmedabad.

Full list of IPL winners from 2008 to 2025

Year Winner Runner-up Venue
Result
2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Mumbai
RR won by 3 wickets
2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore Johannesburg
DC won by 6 runs
2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Mumbai
CSK won by 22 runs
2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai
CSK won by 58 runs
2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings Chennai
KKR won by 5 wickets
2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata
MI won by 23 runs
2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab Bangalore
KKR won by 3 wickets
2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata
MI won by 41 runs
2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore
SRH won by 8 runs
2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Hyderabad MI won by 1 run
2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai
CSK won by 8 wickets
2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad MI won by 1 run
2020 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Dubai
MI won by 5 wickets
2021 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai
CSK won by 27 runs
2022 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad
GT won by 7 wickets
2023 Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad
CSK won by 5 wickets
2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai
KKR won by 8 wickets
2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Punjab Kings Ahmedabad
RCB won by 6 runs
2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad
RCB won by 5 wickets

Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are two of the most successful sides in the history of IPL, having won five titles each. CSK have also reached the IPL final (10) the most times.

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 Teams with most IPL titles

Teams Titles
Years
Mumbai Indians (MI) 5
2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 5
2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3
2012, 2014, 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 2 2025, 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 1 2016
Rajasthan Royals (RR) 1 2008
Deccan Chargers (DC) 1 2009
Gujarat Titans (GT) 1 2022

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