RCB dominate GT to lift IPL 2026 title as Virat Kohli steers 156 chase in Ahmedabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru created history as they became only the third team in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to defend the title successfully, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets to clinch the IPL 2026 title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026: Highlights

Winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar elected to bowl first before a conjoined bowling effort silenced the home side early. The Titans could only muster a 155-run total in 20 overs after losing skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan early in the Powerplay.

In reply, RCB romped to a powerful start on the back of a fiery opening stand from Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer. RCB narrowed the target by half within the Powerplay. However, a flurry of wickets ensued soon after, forcing Kohli to see off the chase with a masterful anchoring knock. Despite a cluster of wickets falling around him, Kohli sped to his fastest-ever IPL half-century in only 25 balls. Kohli eventually finished the chase with as six, remaining unbeaten on 75 as RCB crossed the line with two overs to spare.