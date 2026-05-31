RCB dominate GT to lift IPL 2026 title as Virat Kohli steers 156 chase in Ahmedabad

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru created history as they became only the third team in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to defend the title successfully, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets to clinch the IPL 2026 title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
RCB vs GT IPL 2026: Highlights
Winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar elected to bowl first before a conjoined bowling effort silenced the home side early. The Titans could only muster a 155-run total in 20 overs after losing skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan early in the Powerplay.
In reply, RCB romped to a powerful start on the back of a fiery opening stand from Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer. RCB narrowed the target by half within the Powerplay. However, a flurry of wickets ensued soon after, forcing Kohli to see off the chase with a masterful anchoring knock. Despite a cluster of wickets falling around him, Kohli sped to his fastest-ever IPL half-century in only 25 balls. Kohli eventually finished the chase with as six, remaining unbeaten on 75 as RCB crossed the line with two overs to spare.
Captain Rajat Patidar became only the third skipper to win back-to-back IPL titles after MS Dhoni (2010 and 2011) and Rohit Sharma (2019 and 2020).
RCB joined Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders as the fourth team to win multiple IPL titles.
The inaugural IPL title in 2008 was lifted by the Rajasthan Royals after a thrilling three-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings. The following year, the now-defunct Deccan Chargers secured the 2009 championship by defeating RCB in the final. Last year, RCB had edged out Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their maiden crown in Ahmedabad.
|Year
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Venue
|
Result
|2008
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|
RR won by 3 wickets
|2009
|Deccan Chargers
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Johannesburg
|
DC won by 6 runs
|2010
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|
CSK won by 22 runs
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai
|
CSK won by 58 runs
|2012
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|
KKR won by 5 wickets
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata
|
MI won by 23 runs
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kings XI Punjab
|Bangalore
|
KKR won by 3 wickets
|2015
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata
|
MI won by 41 runs
|2016
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bangalore
|
SRH won by 8 runs
|2017
|Mumbai Indians
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Hyderabad
|MI won by 1 run
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|
CSK won by 8 wickets
|2019
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Hyderabad
|MI won by 1 run
|2020
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|Dubai
|
MI won by 5 wickets
|2021
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Dubai
|
CSK won by 27 runs
|2022
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|Ahmedabad
|
GT won by 7 wickets
|2023
|Chennai Super Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|
CSK won by 5 wickets
|2024
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|
KKR won by 8 wickets
|2025
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Punjab Kings
|Ahmedabad
|
RCB won by 6 runs
|2026
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|
RCB won by 5 wickets
Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are two of the most successful sides in the history of IPL, having won five titles each. CSK have also reached the IPL final (10) the most times.
|Teams
|Titles
|
Years
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|5
|
2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|5
|
2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|3
|
2012, 2014, 2024
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|2
|2025, 2026
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|1
|2016
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|1
|2008
|Deccan Chargers (DC)
|1
|2009
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|1
|2022
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.