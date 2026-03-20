IPL: From Josh Hazlewood to Sam Curran, here is an injury list of overseas players

Several overseas players are set to miss the start or been entirely ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that starts on March 30. While the availability of Australia’s pace trio is the biggest question, the likes of Sam Curran and Nathan Ellis are set to miss the entire season. The late withdrawal means teams are widening their nets for replacements. Here is a look at those who are in injured ahead of the IPL.

Pat Cummins: The Australian Test team captain who will lead Surnisers Hyderabad won’t be available for the initial phase with the franchise naming Ishan Kishan as stand-in skipper. Having missed a huge chunk of the last six months due to a back injury, which saw him play only one Ashes Test, Cummins has been on the road to recovery. The fast bowler is likely to join the SRH cam next week once he gets the clearance from Cricket Australia. Once he joins the team, he is expected to ease into the game.

Mitchell Starc: The left-arm pacer isn’t nursing any injury, but given the workload he has had in the recent months with the Test team due to the unavailability of Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Starc has been given a rest period. Though he didn’t feature in the T20 World Cup, as he has announced international retirement from the format, Cricket Australia isn’t taking any chances with his fitness. The left-arm pacer is expected to join Delhi Capitals only after he clears the fitness protocols.

Josh Hazlewood: Having played a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title winning campaign last season, Hazlewood is expected to miss the early round of fixtures. The pacer, who missed the entire Australian summer and the T20 World Cup because of hamstring and Achilles, is still continuing his rehab process back home. Having not played any competitive cricket, only if he clears the fitness test of CA will he be given the go-ahead to fly to the IPL.

Nathan Ellis: Not part of the Test team, the Australian is an integral member of the white-ball set-up. A death-overs specialist, he was expected to lead Chennai Super Kings’ pace pack this season. However, a hamstring injury he sustained while playing a club fixture last week has ruled Ellis out of the entire IPL season. In his absence, CSK are looking for replacements.

Sam Curran: The England all-rounder, who was traded from Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals, is likely to miss the entire season with a groin injury. Part of the deal that sent Sanju Samson the other way, Curran was expected to provide the much-needed balance to Rajasthan Royals. His injury means RR would be looking for replacements.

Jack Edwards: Another Australian pacer who is injured, but has been ruled out of the entire duration of the IPL. Signed up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3 crore, Edwards was supposed to feature in his maiden season. Having picked up 13 wickets in the Big Bash, he was the lone uncapped overseas player at the auction before making his international debut. However, a foot injury he sustained has ended his hopes of featuring in the IPL. With Cummins also not available for initial rounds, Edwards injury means SRH are looking for other options.

Story continues below this ad

Lockie Ferguson: The Kiwi pacer, who recently became a father during the T20 World Cup, has decided to give the initial phase of the IPL a miss to spend time with his family. Signed up by Punjab Kings, Ferguson has been featuring in the home T20I series against South Africa, but confirmed his unavailability on Friday. “Just had a wee son, trying to spend as much time as I can at home and help the wife out. I’ll have a few weeks off after this, before sort of heading to the later stages of the IPL and away for the winter,” Ferguson said.