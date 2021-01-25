‘Playing IPL for cash only’: Niroshan Dickwella’s sledge against Jonny Bairstow has immediate impact

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella’s sledge against England’s Jonny Bairstow, suggesting that the batsman is playing for money only, had an immediate impact in the 2nd Test between the two teams at Galle. One ball after the sledge was recorded on the stump mic, Bairstow was dismissed.

Dickwella’s sledge work against bairstow 😂😂

“ Dropped from the India tour, but going to play the ipl, playing for cash only “ 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d5zw36ij3h — rizwan (@rizwan68301915) January 24, 2021

England completed a 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka on Monday by winning the second Test by six wickets with a day to spare.

Set a target of 164, the English lost four wickets for 89 runs but an unbroken 75-run stand for the fifth wicket by Jos Buttler (46) and Dom Sibley (56) finished it off.

Sri Lanka lost six wickets quickly in the morning session.

England were positive in the run chase, cashing in when boundaries were on offer and picking up the singles.

Sri Lanka had a slight chance when Root was dismissed while trying to play his favorite sweep shot with still 80 runs required for the victory. However, the spinners weren’t able to defend 164.

This was England’s sixth win in a row in Sri Lanka. The tourists won all three tests during their last tour in 2018. Prior to that, they won the second Test in 2012 in another two-match series.