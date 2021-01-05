Delhi nurse approached India player for IPL inside information

A case has emerged of an alleged illegal approach to an India cricketer during the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). A Delhi-based nurse has been accused of asking the player confidential team information on social media, as she wanted to bet on IPL matches.

The approach is said to have been made on September 30, in the middle of the tournament, with the nurse posing as a doctor working at a South Delhi hospital. The cricketer, who represented India a couple of years back, reported the matter to the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

Sources said the cricketer and the nurse met online around three years ago. She allegedly claimed to be a fan, and said she was a Delhi-based doctor with a private hospital. It is learnt that the cricketer had been in touch with her recently, and had sought her advice on precautions to take against infection by the novel coronavirus.

The BCCI’s ACU chief Ajit Singh confirmed the development, but said the matter was now “closed”. “The player had reported to us during the IPL. We investigated it, and the matter is closed now. The person who approached the player was unprofessional (did not have connections with any betting syndicate), and there was no further lead found.

We investigated thoroughly. The accused knew the player. When the player reported the matter, we took all the details. Later, we called her for questioning too, but nothing was found from her. The matter is closed,” he told The Indian Express.

According to BCCI sources, the cricketer is said to have told the ACU that he had never met the woman, and had only interacted with her on social media.

“He said he did not know where she lived or worked. During an online conversation, she told the player that she wanted to bet, and for that she wanted to know about the match and playing XI,” a BCCI source said.

The cricketer is said to have responded with an angry emoji and warned her that he would inform the police about her approach. She made some crying face smileys and then told him that she would delete all the messages and assured him that she would not inform anyone about their conversations, an official said.

The incident has come to light about a month after another IPL player contacted the ACU after he too was approached on social media by a person known to him. Finding it suspicious, the player had informed the team management.

The ACU had conducted online seminars for players and officials before the tournament, and had cautioned them about approaches on social media by people claiming to be fans and well-wishers. The IPL was hit by a spot-fixing scandal in 2013, which resulted in two-year suspensions for Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

