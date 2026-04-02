IPL chairman Arun Dhumal claims there is ‘less interest in some bilateral games’: ‘Will try to get bigger window (for league) in next cycle’

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal has said ‘there is definitely less interest in some bilateral games’ and that they would seek a seat on the table when the Future Tours Programme cycle would be designed post-2027.

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Dhumal further argued that for the IPL to move from 74 games at present to 94, and expand to 12 teams from the current 10, they would ‘really need a bigger window’. “It is a limited window between roughly mid-March and the end of May. As soon as June starts, the monsoon approaches the southern part of India, so there is no way you can extend at that point in time,” Dhumal told the Financial Times. :If we try to go from 74 to 94 games in the current window, we will end up having more double-headers. That does not work well for broadcasters. We have to look at their interests too. That is why we have restricted ourselves to 74 games.”