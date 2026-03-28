IPL: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli star as Royal Challengers Bengaluru start title defence with 6-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru during Match 1 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India, on March 28, 2026. (CREIMAS for IPL)

Devdutt Padikkal scored a breezy 61 while Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar chipped in with 69 and 31 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru made short work of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening contest of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League on Saturday with a 6-wicket victory.

The stage of RCB’s victory was set by Jacob Duffy and Romario Shepherd who starred with 3 wickets apiece to keep Hyderabad down to 201/9 even after Ishan Kishan’s blistering 80 runs in the first innings.

Kishan (80, 38b, 8×4, 5×6) and his 97-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen (31) for the fourth wicket was the core of SRH innings. But the match had a rather different start once RCB skipper Patidar asked Hyderabad to bat first on a pitch that was deprived of top-flight cricket for nearly 10 months.