Cameron Green not far away from bowling return: KKR bowling coach Tim Southee

Cameron Green of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during Match 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on March 29, 2026. (CREIMAS for IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders’ high-profile acquisition Cameron Green has resumed bowling in the nets and is “not far away” from doing so in an IPL match, bowling coach Tim Southee said on Sunday.

The Australian all-format all-rounder, IPL’s costliest overseas buy at Rs 25.20-crore, has not bowled so far in the season as Cricket Australia monitors his workload post his back surgery.

“Yeah, Green’s been bowling well, tracking his rehab and getting himself back to being able to bowl in games. He’ll continue to do that,” Southee said ahead of KKR’s clash against Punjab Kings.

However, it is unlikely that Green will bowl against PBKS on Monday, even though he was seen going full throttle at a practice session on Saturday.