With 2019 World Cup in mind, Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman to miss IPL auctions

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided to not issue a No Objection Certificate to pacer Mustafizur Rahman for participating in the auctions for the 2019 Indian Premier League. The BCB had refused to give Mustafizur an NOC for participating in foreign T20 Leagues in June owing to fitness concerns ahead of the 2019 World Cup. He had reportedly been told earlier in the year that he would be preserved for national duty and kept away from T20 leagues for a period of two years.

Advertising

Mustafizur is a notable absentee. He had played a crucial role in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s title-winning campaign in 2016 with 17 wickets. He played only one game for the side in the 2017 season and was drafted into the Mumbai Indians this year. He played only seven matches for the three-time champions before a hairline fracture to the toe ruled him out. He was eventually released by the Mumbai Indians.

A number of boards have put restrictions on players’ participation in the IPL ahead of the World Cup. Australia’s Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell had both ruled themselves out while Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc haven’t registered themselves for the auctions.

Other World Cup-bound Australian players have been, reportedly, asked by Cricket Australia to return for a preparatory camp by May 2. English players, too, have to return home by April 25, South Africa players by May 10, Sri Lankans by May 6, Bangladesh players by April 15 and Ireland players by April 30.

The BCCI is yet to release the fixtures for the 2019 season but it is likely to clash with the Lok Sabha elections. This could mean a change in venue for either part or the whole tournament. In the auctions, Auctioneer Richard Madley, who has been the face of the IPL auctions all these years, will be replaced by Hugh Edmeades, a charity and classic cars auctioneer.