IPL Mega Auction 2022: SRH will look to strengthen their middle-order

IPL SRH Team 2022 Players List: The IPL 2022 auction is all set to start from February 12 and it will go on till February 13th. Every IPL franchise is looking forward to making the most out of this auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is one of the most dominating teams to have played in the IPL.

After retaining Kane Williamson for 14 crores, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik for 4 crores each, they have 68 crores in their purse to buy players and build a team. Kane Williamson has been a boon for the Sunrisers as he is the backbone of the middle-order batting lineup. Abdul Samad has got extraordinary hitting prowess and Umran Malik became a sensation after clocking 150kmph in the last IPL.

For the opening slot, SRH may look to chase Jason Roy and Devdutt Padikkal. The English batter Roy can become their overseas find and Padikkal has been at the peak of his career from the last IPL as he was seen playing a few brilliant innings for the RCB. Wriddhiman Saha can also get a call in the auction from the SRH management as he was seen opening the innings for them. Also, his wicket-keeping skill is the cherry on the cake.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s middle-order problem was evident throughout the IPL. In order to pick the handy middle-order lineup, they might go for Steve Smith and Dawid Malan. Steve Smith is one of the most versatile batsmen among the current lot. He has been a regular name for the Rajasthan Royals and have made a mark in this cash-rich tournament.

SRH have invested immensely in Rashid Khan, but since he is not a part of the squad now, The Hyderabad-based franchise will be looking for a solid replacement. Chances are high that they go for Yuzvendra Chahal since he had an impeccable record in the IPL playing for RCB. Adil Rashid and Kuldeep Yadav can also be among their top picks. Adil is an effective overseas spinner and one can not ignore Kuldeep because of his difficult chinaman bowling.

For a long time, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was leading the pace bowling front for the Sunrisers. Since he is not there in the side, Sunrisers will seek a solid pace bowling lineup. In the form of Indian pacers, they should definitely contemplate Avesh Khan and Mohammed Shami. Rabada, Boult, or Cummins can be their overseas choices.

There are a bunch of players SRH will be targeting to build their team this time. Mohammad Nabi, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar in order to put up a strong all-rounder. After performing brilliantly for the Indian team, Shardul might get a huge price. Md Nabi has donned the orange jersey so there are chances that SRH will be getting him again. Washington can give them early breakthroughs and can tonk the ball in the middle so he might become a worthy investment for the Sunrisers. An allrounder from Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan can also be a wholesome investment for the Sunrisers.