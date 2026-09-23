IPL auction returns to India as BCCI secretary Saikia announces venue

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The 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will be held in December in Goa, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said on Wednesday. This will make it the first time that the IPL auction will be held in India since December 2022, when the auction for the 2023 season was held in Kochi.
“This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi last year, we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December,” he said. This will be last mini-auction of the 2023-27 cycle.
Saikia’s announcement comes a week after IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that the auction this year will be held in India. “Every year we try for this to happen in India, but we don’t get the venue given the heavy marriage season. So, we definitely want it to be here this year, given that it would be a smaller auction and hopefully we will get the venue,” Dhumal had told PTI.
There have been several majoir moves already outside of the auction. India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will rejoin the Delhi Capitals after two utterly forgettable seasons as captain of the Lucknow Super Giants. Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will go the other way, joining Lucknow for Rs 13.50 crore.
Pant suffered two of his least productive seasons in his IPL career with LSG. He managed to score just 269 runs in the 2025 season, his worst return since his debut year in 2016, at a strike rate of 133.16 and average of 24.45 in 13 innings. The returns remained stagnant this year, with 312 runs coming at 28.36.
The Chennai Super Kings have appointed former fast bowler Zaheer Khan as their head coach, while Kolkata Knight Riders would be looking for a new captain after Ajinkya Rahane retired from international and Indian cricket. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, brought in Zubin Bharucha as director of performance.
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