IPL auction returns to India as BCCI secretary Saikia announces venue

The 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will be held in December in Goa, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia said on Wednesday. This will make it the first time that the IPL auction will be held in India since December 2022, when the auction for the 2023 season was held in Kochi.

“This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi last year, we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December,” he said. This will be last mini-auction of the 2023-27 cycle.

Saikia’s announcement comes a week after IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that the auction this year will be held in India. “Every year we try for this to happen in India, but we don’t get the venue given the heavy marriage season. So, we definitely want it to be here this year, given that it would be a smaller auction and hopefully we will get the venue,” Dhumal had told PTI.