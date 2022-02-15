IPL auction: Rahul Tripathi hopes to make big Sunrisers move count

It has been a topsy- turvy ride for Rahul Tripathi. At one point while playing for Rajasthan Royals, he started wondering whether to continue playing cricket or not. It was very difficult for him to adjust to a role in the middle order for the franchise, as he used to open the innings when he was first picked by Rising Pune Supergiant.

But last weekend was a lucrative one for the 30-year-old, a consistent run-maker in the Indian Premier League. Tripathi came into last weekend’s mega auction with a base price of Rs 40 lakh and was bought for Rs 8.50 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“I was with Pune for the first year and did well. Then I came to Rajasthan Royals, and there I was given a different role where I batted in the middle order. It was new for me but it went well in the first year. But in the second year was when I was not able to execute what I had planned,” he reflects.

Things started to change for the better for Tripathi when he got picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders, where he always wanted to be. He got the opportunity to work with career reviver Abhishek Nayar. The former Mumbai player is known for helping the careers of many cricketers including those of Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik. Nayar played a crucial role in Tripathi rebuilding his confidence.

“When I went to Kolkata Knight Riders, I really felt good and practised very hard. I was really hungry to do well. I was fortunate that I was able to work with the likes of Abhishek Nayar and then Brendon McCullum. Nayar helped me in understanding my game. The two years with KKR were very special,” Tripathi says.

He is now ready for a new experience. Kane Williamson is the Sunrisers skipper and Tripathi speaks very highly of him. “Playing in the IPL gives you the opportunity to share the dressing room with great players. I’m looking forward to playing with Kane. He is someone who is doing well not just in T20 but in all formats. As a person, he is very humble and the way he carries himself is really great.”

Sunrisers have often been dogged by middle-order woes and are looking for a versatile batsman. Over the years, Tripathi has played at almost all batting positions, be it opening, middle order, or as a finisher.

“I find this unique quality in me that if the management wants me to bat up the order, I am okay with it. And if they want me to bat in the middle order, I am comfortable. Because now I have the experience. In KKR, I batted at both positions, so I am very comfortable. Now I know how to execute my plans at both positions.”

“The mindset is important here. While opening the batting there is a different challenge. It is about scoring quick runs in the Powerplay. The middle order is a bit different. The openers have set it up so you maintain the momentum and finish the innings.”

Cricketing journey

“I started cricket at a young age in Lucknow. My father was in the Army. When I was young, he got transferred to Srinagar so I was there for 2-3 years. After that, I started my cricket at Deccan Gymkhana Cricket Academy, Pune. That is where I started to play professionally. Slowly and steadily, I started representing Maharashtra at various age levels. Then, I Ranji Trophy and IPL happened,” Tripathi says.

“I appeared in trials for the Pune franchise. I was not picked initially but spoke to (head coach) Stephen Fleming sir. He told me where I could improve and what they were looking for. I tried to inculcate those in my game and kept working on those aspects. Next year, after the trials took place at the DY Patil Stadium (in Navi Mumbai), I was picked at the auction.”