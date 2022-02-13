IPL Auction: Jofra Archer sold to MI for Rs 8 crore despite doubts over availability this year

Making a huge signing and statement, Mumbai Indians bought England pacer Jofra Archer for Rs 8 crore on Sunday, February 13, 2022, on the second day of the Indian Premier League mega auction.

He, however, is unlikely to play this season as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery. Archer is recovering from a second operation on his injured elbow. The 26-year old has placed himself in the top bracket of potential recruits with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Archer’s former club Rajasthan Royals and MI were involved in a bidding war to sign the pacer but RR pulled out after the bid crossed Rs. 6.25 Cr. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also joined the bidding before MI took their prize.

Bumrah reacted to the bidding war on Twitter with an eye-popping smiley.

Why was Archer bought despite his unavailability?

Archer’s name in the auction list was in itself a surprise with the IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin’s mail to the franchises specifying that Archer had been registered primarily ‘with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024, as due to his current injury, it is unlikely that he can participate in IPL 2022.’

“Therefore, his name has been included in the auction list but he won’t feature in the marquee or other sets to be presented,” Amin added. “He will be available to be called during the accelerated auction andd whoever picks him up will ot get a replacement player for IPL 2022 season.”

Moreover, Archer hasn’t played any cricket for the last 10 months and is still recuperating from a surgery.

Despite that, Mumbai decided to go in for the English cricketer keeping the next few years in mind.

Explaining the buy, cricket expert Harsha Bhogle wrote on Twitter, “MumbaiIndians will believe that Archer would have cost them much more next year. So they will play with 7 overseas players this year and a purse of 82 cr. But if he retains fitness, he could be an MI player for many years.

Bumrah-Archer in one team

Mumbai Indians not only picked up Archer but also Jasprit Bumrah, leading to a lethal combination for the five-time champions and fans are excited over the new development.

The 28-year-old Bumrah, who is currently off-duty from India’s limited-overs series against West Indies, was not part of the mega auction as Mumbai Indians had already retained him for INR 12 crore.

So the Archer mystery is resolved. That is what @mipaltan were saving up for. Bumrah and Archer in 2023! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 13, 2022

Bumrah and Archer in the same team

Mumbai Indians also roped in England left-arm seamer Tymal Mills for INR 1.5 crore and Aussie allrounder Daniel Sams for INR 2.6 crore. On the other hand, Rishi Dhawan, India and Himachal Pradesh allrounder, was picked by Punjab Kings for INR 55 lakh.